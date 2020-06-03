In response to peaceful protests that have erupted into violence and other criminal activity, Fulton County is following Atlanta’s lead by initiating a curfew for a small portion of unincorporated county land that borders the city.
“This approach represents our best thinking,” District 1 Fulton Commissioner Liz Hausmann said.
The protests continue to take place in Atlanta and other cities nationwide in response to black individuals such as George Floyd dying at the hands of former and current police officers.
Since May 30, a day after peaceful protests in the city first exploded into violence, vandalism, looting and rioting, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms enacted a curfew that lasts from 9 p.m. to sunrise. Since then it has been renewed for each day through at least the morning of June 4.
At its recess meeting June 3 at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta, the Fulton Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 to enact the same curfew. However, it only applies to unincorporated Fulton (the Fulton Industrial District in the southwestern part of the county), since the rest of Fulton is occupied by incorporated cities that have the right to institute their own ordinances, including curfews.
The board voted on a day when a group peacefully protested at about noon outside Assembly Hall, where board Chair Robb Pitts and other county department leaders participated in the meeting, with the rest of the commissioners and others participating remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pitts even took a break from the meeting to speak with the protesters.
