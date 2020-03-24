As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Alpharetta has enacted an emergency ordinance temporarily closing most city parks and park facilities.
All city park facilities, buildings, offices, fields, courts, pavilions, playgrounds, the Town Green and restrooms are closed for 30 days.
Trails, paths and the Big Creek Greenway will remain open under the action; however, individuals using them cannot gather in groups of ten or more.
The emergency ordinance also requires everyone to maintain social distancing of at least six feet unless the individuals live in the same home.
The emergency ordinance is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days unless repealed or extended by the Alpharetta City Council.
City staff will begin placing barricades at the entrances to the parking areas at most city parks to aid in enacting the emergency ordinance.
