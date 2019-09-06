In the spirit of cooking contest TV shows, one local charity is hosting Almost Chopped, 2nd Helping! Hadassah’s IncrEDIBLE Cooking Competition.
Set for Sept. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Spring Hall in Doraville, the event will benefit neurological research to help stop amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
It’s hosted by Hadassah Greater Atlanta, a Dunwoody-based nonprofit that raises funds for its projects in Israel and the United States and promotes issues of health and family well-being.
“We’re so excited about this event,” Barbara Lang, who is co-chairing the event with Marni Hoffman, said in a news release. “I love seeing the community come together making a difference in the lives of people with neurological diseases. I recommend that you buy your tickets early as last year we had a sellout.”
At the event four teams, including amateur chefs, will compete in two rounds of cooking. They must take the baskets filled with mystery ingredients, along with the tools provided, to create something that will wow the judges.
The 2018 championship team, Samantha Lives Next Door (representing Parkinson’s and comprised of chef Samantha Ellis, sous chef Rebecca Carey and runner Eliana Leader), is back to defend its title.
The other teams are Team Haimish Old Dudes (representing Alzheimer’s and made up of chef Jody Pollack, sous chef Alex Schulman and runner Eva Serotta), Team Humble and Fierce (representing MS and comprised of chef Jennifer Waller, sous chef Sara McLeod and runner Sophia Schwartz) and Team The Knife Guys (representing ALS and made up of chef Kenneth Braunstein, sous chef Helen Braunstein and runner Emma Perlstein).
The celebrity judges are Mimmo Alboumeh of Red Pepper Taqueria, Jesse Kaufman of Ten Bistro, Jenny Levison of Souper Jenny and Suzanne Vizethann of Buttermilk Kitchen. TV/radio personality Tom Sullivan is the emcee.
Tickets are $36 and include sushi from High Roller Sushi, desserts from Seasons 52 and Edible Arrangements and more, plus beer, wine and soft drinks. Spring Hall is located at 7130 Buford Hwy.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hadassah.org/atlanta and access Almost Chopped.
