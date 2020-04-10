Starting next week, Fulton County Schools is reducing from three to one the number of days it’s handing out prepackaged meals for students who need them while taking classes online from home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Since March 23, the district has doled out the meals to students at 21 school sites on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, except during spring break (April 6 through 10), and it handed out meals at six sites March 16 through 20.
But because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed its stance on recommendations for employees reporting to work for essential functions, stating they should wear face masks, Fulton reduced the distribution frequency to Wednesdays only starting April 15. However, under this new policy, the district will hand out five days' worth of meals on Wednesdays, said Brian Noyes, a district spokesman.
In a news release, the district announced it made the change due to limited quantities of the masks.
For more information on the program, including the schools participating, visit https://bit.ly/3c8crTN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.