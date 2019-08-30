A transportation plan connecting the cities of Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, South Fulton and Union City, along with Fulton County, is getting its first update since 2013.
The Southern Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan (Southern Fulton CTP) Update is being conducted to update local transportation plans that are made a part of the regional transportation planning process.
The primary goal of the Southern Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan (SFCTP) update is to serve as a roadmap for implementing a shared transportation vision for the area communities, according to the plan’s website. The study will include policies and project recommendations for transportation improvements, including accessibility and connectivity, via a comprehensive and integrated transportation system. The SFCTP will focus on serving the travel needs of people and goods, including residents, commuters, workers and visitors that will enhance the quality of life in southern Fulton County.
The public is invited to attend meetings in each of the cities to share ideas about the future of transportation in southern Fulton County. All meetings are citywide.
-Monday, September 9 – Chattahoochee Hills – 6:30 pm
City Hall, 6505 Rico Road, Chattahoochee Hills
-Tuesday, September 10 – College Park – 6:30 pm
College Park Public Safety Complex – 3717 College Street, College Park
-Monday, September 16 – Hapeville – 6:30 pm
Hoyt Smith Center, 3444 North Fulton Avenue, Hapeville
-Tuesday, September 17 – Fairburn – 6:30 pm
City Hall, 56 Malone Street, Fairburn
-Monday, September 23 – Palmetto – 6:30 pm
City Hall, 509 Toombs Street, Palmetto
-Tuesday, September 24 – East Point – 6:30 pm
City Annex, 3121 Norman Berry Drive, East Point
-Monday, September 30 – Union City – 6:30 pm
The Gathering Place, 6280 Bryant Street – Union City
-Tuesday, October 1 – South Fulton – 6:30 pm
Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Road, South Fulton
Residents can also take part in an online survey to help shape the future of transportation in southern Fulton County. Questions include how and why people travel through Fulton County, primary modes of transportation, and more. Participants can take the survey at http://tiny.cc/SouthernFultonCTP
For more information visit www.southernfultonctp.org.
