A serial rapist has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after holding a woman against her will and assaulting her for more than 10 hours.
In 2015, a 28-year-old female under the influence of narcotics encountered Kelsey Johnson at a Texaco Gas Station in the area of Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Johnson asked the victim if she would accompany him to his parents’ home in Fulton County so the two could engage in consensual sex for which he would pay her an agreed upon amount of money. The victim consented and they traveled to the home.
When they arrived at the location, the defendant proceeded to escort the victim to his bedroom. Once inside the bedroom, Johnson became violent towards the victim. Johnson began to choke and strangle the victim, and then he forced her onto his bed where he repeatedly raped her for hours. When the defendant was not raping the victim, he would restrain her.
The rape continued until 11:30 a.m. when Johnson left the residence to purchase drugs from someone who lived nearby. The victim was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home where she called 911. Neighbors corroborated the victim’s account of the escape and outcry. A sexual assault examination was immediately conducted.
Johnson was previously indicted for Rape in Fulton County on three occasions, but only pleaded guilty to the charges of Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment due to an inability to locate the victims in those cases. All of Johnson’s prior victims were sex workers with drug-related issues. Johnson has Combined DNA Index System matches that date back to 1998.
In this case, Johnson was convicted of rape and aggravated assault.
