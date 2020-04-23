Georgia Gives Day, the annual event in which the Peach State’s nonprofits unite for a statewide fundraising effort, is normally held in late November or early December on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Also called Giving Tuesday, it’s Georgia’s version of an international fundraiser in the same format and is hosted by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits.
But this year, with the state’s charities crippled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a second Giving Tuesday has been added May 5. The post-Thanksgiving event is also known as #GivingTuesday, and the May 5 one is being dubbed #GivingTuesdayNow.
“An emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak, GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow is designed to drive generosity, citizen engagement and support for communities and nonprofits around the state of Georgia in this critical time of need,” a news release stated.
Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied over 284,000 individual gifts, totaling more than $41.5 million in donations, for thousands of Georgia’s nonprofits. On the last GAgives on #GivingTuesday, Dec. 3, the state’s biggest annual day of giving generated over $13 million and 133,998 donations, a 184% increase over 2018 participation.
“Nonprofits are in crisis at the very moment the world needs them most,” Karen Beavor, the center’s president and CEO, said in the release. “GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow stands ready to unite the state around the values of generosity and community, rallying a wave of support for the work that supports our neighbors.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.gagives.org.
