A man who was convicted of raping a dozen women in Atlanta over a three-year period has been sentenced to 12 consecutive life terms.
Dandre Shabazz, 56, was sentenced March 3 by Fulton County Superior Court Senior Judge Alford Dempsey, who presided over the case. Feb. 26, Shabazz was convicted by a jury of rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation in several incidents involving 12 female victims.
According to a news release, all of the rapes took place between 2002 and 2005 in locations in the southwest Atlanta area.
♦ Jan. 24, 2002: one victim — 1109 Windsor St.
♦ April 10, 2002: one victim — 1256 Sylvan Road
♦ June 17, 2002: one victim — Perkerson Park
♦ Aug. 21, 2002: two victims — Perkerson Park
♦ Aug. 24, 2002: one victim — Perkerson Park
♦ Dec. 21, 2002: one victim — 3481 Atlanta Industrial Park
♦ March 28, 2003: one victim — Perkerson Park
♦ March 31, 2004: one victim — 1182 Sims St.
♦ May 21, 2004: two victims — 1189 McDaniel St.
♦ March 26, 2005: one victim — 958 Arthur St.
“Shabazz is a violent serial rapist who targeted young African-American females who were alone late at night,” the release stated. “Shabazz specifically focused upon women who were struggling and in many cases were sex workers. During the attacks, Shabazz utilized a gun and did not wear a condom.”
DNA evidence collected from some of the sexual assault kits from Shabazz’s victims that were stored at Grady Memorial Hospital helped crack the cold case. They were part of the group of about 1,500 backlogged kits that went untested for, in some cases, as many as 15 years until federal grant funding and a new Georgia law required they be examined.
The Fulton County district attorney’s office played a major role in recovering and transporting the kits to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for testing.
In 2017, the GBI notified the district attorney’s office of a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) match between Shabazz and a sexual assault kit collected in 2003. Shabazz was later matched to the kits collected from the remaining victims in this case.
He was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in 2018. Shabazz was serving a prison sentence in North Carolina for robbery and other related charges and, without this indictment, was expected to be released in September 2019.
This case was prosecuted by the Fulton district attorney’s office’s sexual assault kit initiative task force. The group was formed in March 2018, as a result of a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant. The Fulton district attorney’s office was one of only five district attorney’s offices nationwide to receive the award. The task force is dedicated to exclusively investigating and indicting cases resulting from CODIS matches.
“This man was a violent and ruthless serial rapist,” Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said in the release. “Because rape kits were not tested in a timely manner, he was allowed not only to continue to prey upon the women of our community, but he almost got away with his brutal crimes, scot-free. I am thankful to all of the people who worked so hard to get these rape kits tested. The criminal justice system should never allow rape kits to go untested again.”
