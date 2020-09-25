LifeLine Animal Project, an Avondale Estates-based nonprofit that manages the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters, announced Fulton Animal Services officers have rescued 59 cats and kittens living in unsanitary conditions in a Sandy Springs condo.
After receiving a call from a neighbor about the situation at the home located at 9400 Roberts Drive, officers partnered with the Sandy Springs Police Department to obtain an inspection warrant and found 59 cats and kittens living in the condo Sept. 24. Also, 15 dead cats were found in the owner's freezer.
The owner, whose name has not been released yet, was given more than 140 misdemeanor citations. The Neighbor has requested his name and a list of the types of citations he received.
“The man wasn't charged with felony animal cruelty because the dead cats have not yet been examined by a (veterinarian),” LifeLine spokeswoman Karen Hirsch said. “We aren't sure if a necropsy can be performed because the cats were frozen. This is an ongoing investigation and all the evidence will be reviewed by the (county) solicitor and (district attorney). … We also have traps set to try and catch the remaining cats.”
Hirsch said because both the Fulton and DeKalb shelters are near capacity, LifeLine is “in urgent need of foster homes for the cats that were already in our care to help create space for our new arrivals.”
Anyone interested in fostering cats can sign up by visiting www.lifelineanimal.org/fostercats or can donate to support their ongoing care by visiting www.lifelineanimal.org/helpsavelives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.