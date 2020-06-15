Three organizations are hosting marches June 15 and 16 in downtown Atlanta in response to the deaths of Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd and many other black individuals at the hands of police officers.
First, the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice and the Georgia NAACP are co-hosting a rally and march that started at 9 a.m. and will be focused on the Georgia General Assembly’s first day of resuming its 2020 session, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Georgia NAACP is organizing these actions to urge lawmakers to confront and address the systemic criminal justice and electoral failures immediately,” a news release stated. “According to the Georgia NAACP and their community partners, these failures have led to the ongoing dehumanization, disenfranchisement and death of too many Georgians.”
It started at the Richard Russell Federal Building at 75 Spring St. and will end at the Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW.
The two organizations are asking the Legislature to address their demands regarding current and proposed laws: criminal justice reform, the repeal of citizen’s arrest, a halt to voter suppression, an end to police violence against Georgia's communities and stopping Senate Bill 463, the anti-voting rights bill.
Second, Mercy Care, a nonprofit that provides health services to the poor, will host a march June 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. to “let our community know how we feel about the current racial unrest and the need for change,” an email message stated.
The public is invited to participate in the march, which will start at Mercy Care’s location on Decatur Street in downtown Atlanta. Participants are asked to arrive by 1:30 p.m. Like the other march, this one will also end at the state capitol building.
For more information on the march route, visit https://bit.ly/2YBAwNN. For more information on the march, visit https://bit.ly/30VAeUX.
