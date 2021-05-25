A year after its annual fundraiser was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 Black Men of Atlanta hosted a virtual fundraising gala May 13, with some members of the organization meeting at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center to watch the prerecorded event.
According to its website, the organization’s mission is “to improve the quality of life by supporting and enhancing educational and economic opportunities particularly for African-American youth in the Atlanta community.”
During the gala, the 100 doled out its top awards to radio icon Tom Joyner (Andrew Young Lifetime Achievement Award), 1968 Olympic gold medal sprinter Tommie Smith (Maynard H. Jackson Community Impact Award), basketball Hall of Famer and newly appointed head of USA Basketball Grant Hill (Nathaniel R. Goldston III Trailblazer Award) and Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe (John Lewis Emerging Leader Award). Crowe’s food waste management company connects restaurants with nonprofits.
The 100 also honored Microsoft Corp. with its Chairman’s Circle Corporate Responsibility Award. The company donated $100,000 in cash, plus contributed technology and training and helped create a computer science class at BEST Academy on Atlanta’s west side.
Microsoft recently announced it has purchased 90 acres at Quarry Yards and Quarry Hills to house a future campus, part of a series of investments aimed at making Atlanta one of Microsoft’s largest hubs in the United States in the coming decade.
Themed “Investing in Our Communities,” the gala was emceed by CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer and honored outgoing board chair Kevin A. Gooch and his accomplishments over the past two years.
“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the last year was filled with challenges for our organization and our community, but we found a way to come together and flourish as an organization,” Gooch said in a news release.
In spite of the pandemic, the 100 had a successful 2020 financially by awarding more than $160,000 in tuition and other educational assistance. It also continued the co-ed Career Pipeline Program, a 10-week career readiness program that prepares college students with the soft skills net essay to be successful in the workplace. The program was honored by Mutual of America with the Thomas J. Moran Award for its robotics program, the 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance.
The 100 also hired new staff, avoided layoffs and provided groceries, meals and other critical aid to families that had suffered job losses.
“We doubled down on our commitment to the Atlanta community, to young men and women, children and families,” the 100’s Louis Negron, who was named executive director and CEO in February, said in the release. “Our reach was more extensive. We served more young people virtually than we had in person.”
The group’s success was aided by an increased commitment from corporate partners and other donors. On the day following the fundraising gala, the 100 introduced its new leadership, with the virtual inauguration of Keith I. Millner as the 18th chairman of the board.
