Congressional negotiators reach deal on spending levels
The top two appropriators in Congress clinched a deal on topline spending levels that should clear the way for at least some of the 12 spending bills to be passed and signed into law before the Dec. 20 deadline, according to two aides with direct knowledge.
Bipartisan lawmakers and the Trump administration have been in lengthy negotiations over the topline numbers for months amid disagreements over several key elements, most notably money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, and House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat, reached the agreement Saturday as leaders in both parties urged action to eliminate the threat of another government shutdown.
Lawmakers are likely to move the bills in packages — likely four at a time — while leaving the most contentious elements in bills, like the Department of Homeland Security funding measure, to be negotiated over time.
The topline numbers set spending levels for each appropriations subcommittee, and the bipartisan agreement should clear the path to quick action on a number of the bills.
But the agreement doesn’t eliminate the need for negotiations over the most contentious elements, which will be handled at the subcommittee level, aides said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have committed to attempting to finish all bills before the end of the year, something that would lock in the tens of billions in added funding agreed to in a bipartisan budget deal earlier this year.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby giraffe less than a week after its father died
The circle of life revealed itself Saturday at the Cincinnati Zoo.
A giraffe entered the world just six days after its father, Kimba, died.
The calf and mother are doing well and bonding at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, according to a press release from the zoo. The calf’s gender is unknown, the zoo said. Mom Cece, 8, went into labor about 4:51 a.m. The 6-foot calf arrived at 6:07 a.m. and started nursing soon after.
Cece had a little trouble the first time around three years ago, when she and her calf “couldn’t quite figure out the mechanics of nursing,” the zoo said.
“We’re all sad that Kimba isn’t here to meet his seventh calf but thankful that he made such an important contribution to the survival of his species,” said Christina Gorsuch, the zoo’s curator of mammals.
Twelve-year-old Kimba died after complications from a procedure to fix his hooves, according to the zoo.
Lemonade stand goes viral, raises over $200kTwo families started a lemonade stand and raised less than $150 for medical research, but after a post online went viral, people the families never met helped them raise over $200,000.
Starting on Labor Day Weekend, the Weidner and Zerbe families opened a lemonade stand, calling it their “Turning Lemons Into LemonAID” stand.
At first, the families raised $148 to donate to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to help research organoids, tiny 3D cell formations which act as, and perform the functions of, human tissue. This cause was chosen because Hillary Weidner donated part of her liver to her daughter Bea in 2015, saving her life.
After that weekend, Hillary asked family and friends online to match their donation. In a few days, her post went viral, and people from all over the country donated about $204,000.
Struggling malls now targeting millionaires
Suburban malls in the middle of America have been hit hard due the financial woes of anchor tenants like Macy’s and JCPenney and the slow death spiral at Sears.
It’s a very different story in bigger cities.
Shopping centers catering to the upper middle class and affluent — as well as tourists — are thriving thanks to a focus on higher-end brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci and the presence of Apple stores and Tesla showrooms in their malls.
With that in mind, retail industry watchers will be paying close attention to the new Hudson Yards development in Manhattan, which opened earlier this year filled with such luxury stores as Neiman Marcus, Cartier, Dior, Van Cleef & Arpels and Fendi.
Twelve million shoppers have come to Hudson Yards since it opened in March, according to Webber Hudson, executive vice president of Related Companies, the real estate firm that developed and manages The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards.
“The numbers coming through the cash register have been impressive and we’re hoping for continued growth,” Hudson said, adding that tenants lululemon, Dunhill and Zara have all posted solid sales in Hudson Yards thus far.
