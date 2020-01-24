As a Black lesbian and faith leader, I’ve been praying that the U.S. Supreme Court upholds principles of fairness and opportunity for all when it rules on a trio of LGBTQ employment discrimination cases in this new year.
In October 2019, the Supreme Court heard the cases of two gay men and a transgender woman who were fired from their jobs for being LGBTQ. The court could rule any time, as early as January til June 30. When it does, I pray it will affirm that LGBTQ Americans are protected from this type of discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. If it rules against LGBTQ employees, the court would gut more than two decades’ worth of legal rulings that currently protect LGBTQ people across the U.S. from discrimination.
I was raised in a conservative Baptist home where LGBTQ people were rarely spoken of. If they were, it was in a negative context. I realized I was gay at an early age and was closeted and depressed for years. After serving as a police officer for 9 1/2 years after college, I began attending the Metropolitan Church of Christ when I realized I was called to preach.
In 1992 after moving to Texas I become an ordained deacon with the Metropolitan Community Church. Many people of faith are still soul-searching on matters of LGBTQ legislation. It’s incumbent on all of us to read the scripture as a message for inclusivity, and to remember that we are all God’s children. My sexuality isn’t a prerequisite for my love of Jesus. God is love, and therefore love is for everyone, and we all must abide by the Golden Rule. My church has come a long way — my partner and I were the first same-sex couple to be married in my church in 2014. Even more importantly, we need more people of faith making the case for LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation.
Today I’m back in Georgia, preaching less, still active in the First Congregation at UCC in Atlanta, and becoming more active in advocacy. Georgia still struggles with matters of equality as one of 30 states that do not yet have LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation on the books. Discrimination against LGBTQ people harms everyone. Nobody should have their livelihood or place of residence threatened because of who they are or who they love.
I urge folks to talk to their families, friends, and elected officials. Georgia must pass comprehensive nondiscrimination protections beyond the six cities and towns that currently have such legislation. Ultimately, we’ll need the Equality Act on the federal level, which would update our civil rights laws to add explicit nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people nationwide in employment, housing, public spaces, and all areas of life.
Let’s all talk to our family and friends and ring in a new year of hope for all LGBTQ people.
