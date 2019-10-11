In a story in the Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 edition, an incorrect location was given for MUST Ministries' existing homeless shelter.
MUST Ministries was given approval on Thursday by the City of Marietta to build a new homeless shelter on its land at the corner of Cobb Parkway and Bells Ferry Road. The organization's existing shelter is not located at the same property. It is on another section of MUST property less than half a mile away on the other side of Cobb Parkway.
