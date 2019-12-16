The Mt. Bethel Christian boys basketball team is about to experience some harsh cold weather the next few days.
The Eagles will making the nine-hour flight to Anchorage, Alaska today to play in the Doc Larson Roundball Classic hosted by Wasilla High School.
The projected high at Anchorage this weekend is 13 degrees with the low being 4 degrees. While Mt. Bethel will be playing games inside a climate-controlled gym for three of the four days they will be in town, the Eagles reserved one day specifically for the outdoors.
Snowmobiling and ice fishing are among the many activities planned, and one of their many meals will include king crab.
Mt. Bethel coach Cal Boyd said an anonymous company that is a Mt. Bethel sponsor have provided parkas for the players. The players have also been reminded to pack long johns, wool socks, toboggans among many other winter garments.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Boyd said. “It will make for a great experience for our team. In creating lifelong memories for my players, I’ve tried to do that my whole professional life. Ten to 15 years from now, the kids aren’t going to remember how many points they’ve scored or rebounds they’ve got. Instead, they will remember these types of trips.”
This time last season, Mt. Bethel was playing in the Arby’s Classic at Bristol, Tennessee where Wasilla was among the 18 teams competing.
Boyd got acquainted with Wasilla coach Ryan Engebretsen, who was impressed with the way the Eagles played and invited them to play in Wasilla’s tournament the following season.
At first, Boyd did not think such a trip was feasible. Then he had more time to think it through.
“At first I wasn’t taking it too seriously,” Boyd said. “I told (Engebretsen) I’d think about the offer, and then a month later, I get a text from the coach following up, saying ‘I really like to have you. What do you think?’ and I told him I’d think about it.”
A month after Mt. Bethel made a deep run to the Class A private school state semifinals in its first year playing in the Georgia High School Association, the Eagles announced that they would be making the trip to Alaska to play in the tournament.
To help fund the trip, Boyd ran an AAU Tournament in June, a summer camp in July and the team did an all-day car wash at a Zaxby’s in August.
The Eagles will be playing games Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week. They open against Bartlett on Thursday and face host Wasilla the following day, both prime time games. Saturday’s opponent will depend on the outcome of the first two games.
The Eagles (3-4) got off to a slow start this season, but has won two games in a row against Region 6A rivals Mount Paran Christian and Whitefield Academy.
