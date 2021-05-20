Four series down and only one more stands between Mount Paran Christian and a Class A Private state championship.
However, the Eagles' last opponent is no slouch.
"They are loaded," Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said.
Mount Paran will face Wesleyan in the best two-of-three series, which begins with a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Friday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. If a third game is necessary, it would be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
On a 25-game winning streak, Wesleyan (32-4) is making its first trip to the finals since 2016 and looking for its first title since 2015. Of the four games the Wolves lost, all were against higher-classification opponents -- Class AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge, Grayson and Brookwood, and Class AAAAAA Carrollton.
"They are a good, solid ball club," Reese said. "They are talented and they don't beat themselves. They are going to be as good as we've faced."
Wesleyan's roster is led by a couple of names familiar to Atlanta Braves fans -- Jones and Blauser. The Wolves have been led by Druw Jones and Cooper Blauser, the respective sons of former All-Stars and Braves mainstays Andruw Jones and Jeff Blauser.
Druw Jones is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior outfielder and pitcher who is committed to Vanderbilt. Cooper Blauser is a 6-foot, 180-pound junior shortstop and outfielder who is committed to Clemson. Another standout is senior catcher Luke Carroll, a Dartmouth commit who leads the team with 43 RBIs.
"You have to pitch to everyone -- 1 through 9," Reese said. "There isn't a breather in the lineup."
On the mound, the player to watch is starting pitcher James McCoy, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior who is committed to Kentucky.
"We haven't seen him live, but he's obviously doing something right," Reese said. "He's been winning ballgames."
Wesleyan made it to the championship series by sweeping Tallulah Falls, Walker, Savannah Christian and Athens Christian.
Mount Paran and Wesleyan have faced three common opponents this season in Walker, St. Francis and Hebron Christian. Both went 8-0 against the common foes, with the closest games against Walker, which Wesleyan beat 6-5 and 11-7, while Mount Paran won 1-0 and 6-2.
Mount Paran, which is making its first trip to the finals since 2014 and looking for its first title, made it to Coolray Field by beating St. Francis, Hebron, defending state champion Tattnall Square and Fellowship Christian, and the Eagles did it without a senior in the starting lineup.
The key to success will be starting pitchers Luke Dotson and Cam Collier. Dotson has won Game 1 of every series, while Collier -- who ended the Fellowship series with a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of Game 2 -- will take the ball on extra rest, having not pitched since the third game against Tattnall Square.
"The whole staff is fresh," Reese said.
One adjustment both teams will have to make is in the outfield. Mount Paran's field is 310 feet down the lines and 360 to straightaway center field. Coolray Field, home to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, is 335 feet down the lines and 400 to straightaway center field.
There is a lot more room, and Reese said the players will be forced to back up.
"They'll have to play deeper," he said. "The only thing you hope is you don't get dinked to death with base hits in front of them."
