Four North Carolina youths were arrested on drug, weapon and traffic charges after a single vehicle car crash on Interstate 20.
According to Madison Police Department reports, officers were called to a single car wreck in the east bound lane of Interstate 20 at approximately 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, reports state, they observed four males walking away from the scene and placing bags in another vehicle. Officers also reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the wrecked vehicle.
After an officer detained all four youths and secured their names, the officer searched one of the bags and allegedly found two loaded pistols, a quantity of marijuana and cash. While the first officer was searching the bag, a second officer reported that one of the suspects began to consume pills. The second officer took the suspect to the ground and attempted to force the pills from his mouth but he failed.
While transporting the man to the Morgan County Detention Center, the suspect allegedly told the officer he had taken “way too many” of the pills. Intake officers at the Morgan County Detention Center refused to accept the suspect based on his ingestion of what was later believed to be Oxycodone. The suspect was transported to the Morgan Medical Center for treatment for an overdose before he was incarcerated at the Morgan County Detention Center.
That suspect, 17-year-old Jaquavone Maye, Greenville, N.C. was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun under the age of 18, obstruction and tampering with evidence.
A second 17-year-old suspect, Tyrell Kornegay, Greenville, N.C. was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Devon Mayo, 20, Greenville, N.C. was charged with possession of marijuana and driving without a license and Jaquan Maye, 20, Greenville, N.C. was charged with possession of marijuana and driving without a license.
