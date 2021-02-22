A Morgan County woman told deputies last week that for more than 18 months she has been the victim of an internet and telephone scam that has cost her approximately $85,000.
The 65-year-old woman said she had been contacted by a man who alleged he was a sergeant in the U.S. Army serving in Afghanistan. The man allegedly told the woman he wanted to “see her” and send her flowers. She said the man referred to her as his “girlfriend.”
The woman said she gave the man her work address but no flowers or other promised gifts ever arrived. Instead, she said, she started receiving bills from a company called “World Wide Courier Express” for shipping. The woman told the deputy that the shipping bills were for the sergeant and that she also received phone calls from a woman with a British accent demanding payment of the shipping bills. The woman also alleged that the complainant was the wife of the fake U.S. Army sergeant.
A fraud alert notice has been issued by World Wide Courier warning consumers of criminals using their intellectual property to scam people. That alert states, in part, “Fraudulent parties have attempted to defraud individuals and the public at large through the unauthorized use of World Courier Intellectual Property on web sites falsely identifying such companies to be World Courier or to have an affiliation or relationship with World Courier. Such web sites seek to extract money or confidential information from unsuspecting parties by attempting to appear legitimate. By way of example and not limitation, these fraudulent web sites claim to sell goods; dispense lottery winnings, sweepstakes awards or promotional distributions of money; serve as the shipper of consumer goods; or serve as the escrow or paying agent of money. Some fraudulent web sites go as far as to purport to provide shipment tracking information.”
The woman said the first bill was for $650 and she sent it “because she was scared.”
The complainant said the company had acquired her full name, Social Security number, date of birth, bank account number and her picture. She said she had been wiring money to the company to pay the fraudulent bills.
She also said that approximately one year ago a Morgan County Sheriff’s investigator came to her residence after she filed a complaint and verified to her at that time that she was the victim of a scam. The complainant said she had sent the scam artists her retirement money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.