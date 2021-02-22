The Steffen Thomas Museum of Art announces the winners of a student art competition held in connection with its new exhibition, “Celebrating Creative Genius: The Art, Life, and Legacy of Eatonton Native David Driskell.” Students from five schools, Putnam High, Putnam Elementary, Morgan High, Morgan Middle, and Indian Creek Middle School in Newton County, were invited to participate in the project.
Art teachers were given packages that included art supplies, a lesson plan and a presentation to acquaint students with Driskell’s art and life’s work as an advocate for African-American artists. Students were asked to produce a mixed media work of art inspired by Driskell, focusing on the use of line in color in a composition, and to write an artist’s statement about their work.
The art teachers selected up to 10 student art works to be displayed at the Steffen Thomas Museum of Art, with the work of Master Artist David Driskell. A total of 39 works were selected and are currently on view in the West Gallery of the Museum as part of the “Celebrating Creative Genius” exhibition, which is open until April 22. (Visit steffenthomas.org to see the virtual tour of the show and to learn how to visit the museum.)
Prizes were given for each grade level in the three categories listed below.
Best Overall Artwork
Judged by September Gray, owner and Director of the September Gray Gallery in Atlanta.
High School $100 Winner: Arella Cash (Putnam High)
Middle School $75 Winner: Brianna McDonald (Indian Creek Middle, Newton County)
Elementary School $50 Winner: Ja Norie Reid (Putnam Elementary)
Best Written Statement
Judged by Dr. Leara Rhodes, Associate Professor Emeritus, UGA Grady School of Journalism
High School $100 Winner: Lilly Roberts (Putnam High)
Middle School $75 Winner: Brianna McDonald (Indian Creek Middle, Newton County)
Elementary School $50: Mikaela Angel (Putnam Elementary)
Best Use of Line and Color
Judged by STMA staff Lisa Conner, Pam Tomany, Catherine Allen, Lilly McEachern.
High School $100 Winner: M J Faulkner (Morgan High)
Middle School $75 Winner: Kloe Christian (Morgan Middle)
Elementary School $50 Winner: Parris Sands (Putnam Middle)
“Celebrating Creative Genius” partners and sponsors include Brenda and Larry Thompson, Driskell Center for the Visual Arts at the University of Maryland, September Gray, and Don Roman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.