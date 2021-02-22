In a way I hate to admit apart of me was glad those people were hiding under desks, scared.
What some had been doing was waisting time and the peoples' money planning to impeach a soon to be ex-president. How stupid is that? Don't they have some real duties they should be attending? Apparently not or they do not have the common sense to see to them.
Well they have been a little busy shutting down companies that the demos have shut down before and it did not work for the best. But they do it again (after Trump got it going again). You know that is what separates us from the lower animals, our ability to learn from our past mistakes and not repeat them. O well, a lot of people are out of jobs and our gas parices are up and green is not helped. I guess the demos think those things are good things. They are not good things for our country. Also they have been a little busy making illegals immigrants legal so they can increase their demo voting pool and and probably increase those absentee votes that miraculously seem to mostly be for the demos.
It was so refreshing to have a president who saw a problem, saw a solution and fixed the problem, mainly by using common sense. Also one who frequently learned from past mistakes, sort of.
Over and over the press says, "no president has ever done that before." As if, if a president has not done before then it is wrong to do it. It is just the opposite. Maybe previous presidents should have had the courage to do some of the things that had not been done before.
Trump did some good things for our country and the people (lowered taxes) and Biden is undoing them. Are we the people going to just stand by and watch?
What else can we do? As I see it we can elect people who will not do stupid things like impeach a president already out of office.
These are RoseAnn's words, The sentiments are Trumps. And his followers who are more numerous than you might imagine.
Yes, these kinds of people may deserve to be hiding under desk, afraid.
We do not believe in mob rule and we want dignity in our government. Still, we should not be so silent about what is going on. Why are we being silent? Are we hiding and afraid? If so, why?
RoseAnn Weaver,
Madison
