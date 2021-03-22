One might consider that the media are the ones in charge of our country. But there has been no presidential press conference for over seven weeks which is the longest a new president has gone without meeting the press in the past 100 years. George Stephanopoulos conducted a softball interview with President Biden on ABC News which turned out to be disastrous. During the interview, Biden called Putin a killer and said he would pay a price for Russian interference in the 2020 election.
Evidently, Biden did not realize that when you are the President of the United States, talk of taking someone behind the gym and beating the hell out of them might make you sound tough but it can be disastrous for foreign relations. Russia has summoned their Russian Ambassador back to Moscow for consultations to analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States. Putin also challenged Biden to take part in a live debate with him to be broadcast live online. Wow! You would have to say Putin knows where our weakness is.
While candidate Biden was the darling of the mainstream media, it appears that they are now turning away from him. Without Donald Trump to bash daily, CNN is losing around a million viewers on average each night and is down nearly 50 percent in the key 24-54 age group.
As I have said here before; the Biden Administration is composed of career politicians, government bureaucrats, and college professors who have very little experience in the real world. We are now experiencing the chaos caused by unqualified administration officials.
A New York Post story, "US goes Wobbly under Biden," by Michael Goodwin on March 21 makes the following points:
- As metaphors go, it will be hard to top President Biden falling up the steps of Air Force One. He went down not once, not twice, but three times before scrambling to his feet. That was bad enough, but a silly White House excuse made it worse. Wind gusts knocked him over, an aide claimed, apparently with a straight face. The one hopeful sign is that nobody blamed Donald Trump. If that thinking is contagious, there might be hope for the new president after all. Otherwise, there are reasons to fear America is headed off the rails and into the weeds.
- Up to now, the theme of the Biden administration has been that whatever Trump did, they will do the opposite. The approach worked wonders during the campaign, but “opposite day” is a child’s game, not a sensible governing principle for the world’s superpower.
- The result is blunder after blunder, at home and abroad. The most obvious example is the reckless rhetoric and idiotic policies stoking the migrant surge on our southern border. Similarly, the stunned gibberish from Biden aides after Chinese diplomats lectured and humiliated them last week is a sign of global trouble to come.
Another sign of chaos is evident in Washington, DC where 25,000 armed military troops and razor wire fencing guards the U.S. Capital. This is five times the number of troops stationed in Iraq. Around 5000 will remain until late May even though there is no credible threat. However, Democrat Representative Steve Cohen has suggested that Trump-supporting National Guardsmen should be vetted as potential security threats.
My original question (Who’s in charge?) remains unanswered. So far, it appears that no one is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.