Not Joe Biden. Biden has opened the southern border to the whole world just come in. People from Iran, Syria, Africa, and China. Many of these people are bringing drugs, sex trafficking and criminal ways. With 3500 to 4000 people that we know are crossing the border each day. I am still wondering when illegals became legal? Mexico is concerned about Biden’s open borders with the drug cartels fighting over the border crossing. With each person crossing paying $6,000 to $8,000, the cartels are taking in billions of dollars. I wonder who on this side of the border is making money out of this? I see Biden, Pelosi and Schumer got their $1.9 trillion pork bill passed.
This Covid Relief bill has 9 percent going to the virus with the other 91 percent to Pelosi and Schumer’s pet projects, 50 million to family planning, 200 million going to museum and arts, 1.5 billion to Amtrak, 350 billion to bail out blue states, California 41 billion, New York, 50 billion, what did our senators Warnock and Ossoff get for Georgia? A measly 8.2 billion dollars. Five billion to Farmers but you have to be a certain color to get money, not if you need help all farmers need help not just brown, black, and Asians. A lot of poor white farmers need it to. I see we won’t get $2,000 like Biden, Warnock and Ossoff promises us, we will get $1,400. We will need that money to pay for gas for our cars with Biden’s waiting to cut out fracking, so fuel prices already up 60 cents a gallon, will continue to go up higher with less fuel. With President Trump stopping all travel coming to the United States the scientist said he saved between one to two million lives and with his warp speed program we got the vaccines approved in nine months, with people getting shots in December. Biden who is very friendly with communist China has not condemned China for sending the Wuhan virus all over the world. President Trump was tough on China, it seems like Biden who is in China’s back pocket because he and his son Hunter who is being investigating by the F.B.I. for money laundering make too much money off China our worst enemy. The main job of the Biden Administration is to protect its citizens and our country.
Johnny Youngblood,
Madison
