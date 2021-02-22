Who is Joe Biden beholding to? Is it the big corporations who want the illegal immigrants coming into our country, 3000 to 3500 a day for cheap labor? Why pay someone $12 to $15 dollars an hour when they will work for $8 to $10 and then we the taxpayers will give them healthcare, food stamps and even make them legal where they can vote. With them come drugs, which kills 80,000 people a year, criminals and diseases while we have the Covid-19 pandemic going on 8 million people out of work. Joe may be beholding to the climate change states that want us to go with solar panels and windmills, which I’m sure that John Kerry and his rich friends will make money off of. On a scale of one to 10 climate change ranks about last in important things for the people. Maybe it is China. Joe has been a good friend with communist China since he got them into the World Trade organization. Is Joe going to be strong against China like President Trump was or is he going weak on letting them do anything they want to do, like to be the world power by 2028 or sooner. Remember China gave the world the deadly virus.
Maybe Joe is beholding to the Biden empire with his two brothers James and Frank, daughter and son Hunter all combining to use Joe’s influence around the world to make money – big money and remember Joe gets half of what the others take in. Hunter, who is under federal investigation for money laundering. The FBI must really be building up a big case against him since they have had his laptop since December 2019. Hunter is still involved with communist China with him and Joe making plenty of money at least 10 million dollars a month.
I thought Joe was going to create a lot of good paying jobs for the American people, but all I have seen lately is having put thousands of people out of work, breaking contracts leaving millions of dollars worth of materials to go to waste that we have paid for – Keystone Pipe Line and the Wall.
Joe also wants to kill unborn babies all over the world with him agreeing to pay for abortions here in the United States and all over the world.
Who is running this country Joe Biden or George Soros?
All I can say is God help us.
Johnny Youngblood,
Madison
