Since Joe Biden became President the drug cartels are getting richer every day charging each person crossing the border $6,000 to $8,000 a person to cross over, with 3,000 to 4,000 illegals coming each day that’s a lot of money.
I’m sure there are a lot of people in our country making lots of money with sex trafficking, drugs, which kills approximately 80,000 people a year; cheap labor for the big corporations is this why Joe opened the border so his rich friends can make more money and let us pay to keep all the illegals cared for. I see Biden has started bombing countries, I guess he wants to get us back in wars. President Trump kept us out of wars and bringing troops home in his four years in office. With Biden shutting down fracking for oil here in the United States Russia is gearing up to sell us their oil.
I wonder if Joe and Hunter his son who is under FBI investigation for money laundering still have ties to Russia, remember Hunter got paid 1.5 million dollars from the mayor’s wife of Moscow and million more from Ukraine.
I see one of our writers is still writing about Putins Russia – yes old Joe Biden is the delight of Russia with his son Hunter’s dealing with Russia and Ukraine oligarch like the Mayor of Moscow’s wife paying him 1.5 million dollars and millions from Ukraine with Joe cutting out fracking here, Russia is gearing up their oil production to sell to us again.
I keep hearing about voter suppression, I went to get my vaccine shot last week, she wouldn’t give me my shot until, guess what? I had to show my I.D. I went over to buy a bottle of wine, guess what? I had to show my I.D. I figure if I have to show my I.D. everybody else should too, white, black and brown, whatever color to vote. Have always thought the main job of the president is to keep the citizens, the country and us safe. Seems like since January 20th the opposite is happening.
I see where Jon Ossoff has been put on an investigating committee; maybe he can get to the bottom of the Hunter Biden laptop, the FBI has had it since December 2019.
Johnny Youngblood,
Madison
