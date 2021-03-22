Local control is a conservative principle that governance is best accomplished at a local level.
The entirety of the Georgia Election code is embedded with this principle – that the local Board of Elections, in its capacity as Superintendent, is ultimately responsible for conducting elections.
So why are the omnibus election bills under consideration by our legislators chock full of radical new powers for the State to sweep locally appointed election boards aside, and install a local Election Czar?
It's dangerous to put a political appointee in charge of local elections, with unlimited spending power and unchecked authority to determine winners and losers.
Imagine the mischief that could be caused in the partisan primaries expected in 2022, when Gov. Kemp and SOS Raffensperger are expected to face competition? Can they install local Election Czars in key counties, to tip the scales? Are the folks who wanted to overturn certified results in the 2020 general election behind this?
There is not a single state that allows this, and for good reason. It's anti-democratic.
Do Sen. Burt Jones and Rep. Dave Belton support this State power grab?
Jeanne Dufort,
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.