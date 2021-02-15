Due to much rain on Sunday morning our attendance at church was good with members and visitors. It was good to see each and everyone. Our Youth Minister Justin Milford gave the welcome, announcements and prayer. The special in song was, “Another in the Fire,” by Anthony and Alicia Cottrell. Pastor Cottrell’s message, “Faith for Your Family.” Over the last four weeks faith has been the topic of the messages. We discussed the goal of growing in our faith, have looked into who our faith is in, seen what a life enriched by faith looks like and looked for the evidence of faith in our lives.
From the beginning we have been asked “how many people do you hope to lead to Christ by this time n ex year? Each person has been challenged to consider setting a goal of how many they hope to lead to Christ. We must understand it is God who does the saving work, but He calls us to plant the seeds and water them. Read 1 Corinthians 3:5-7. We each have plenty of ground to be planting and watering, but there is one place that we must tend to first, our family. Read Acts 16:25-34, Hebrews 11:7 What led Noah to build the ark? Faith in God and His word to Noah that He was going to destroy men from the face of the earth. Genesis 6:7,13. Noah believed God. He trusted in God’s word that humanity was to be destroyed in a great flood. Noah not only trusted in God, but he desired for him and his family to be saved from the impending doom. Why was the ark being built? Genesis 6: 5-6, 11-13 Wickedness covered humanity. God was grieved over the people that He had created. From the first fall until that point, humanity was in decline. Sin was rampant from heart to heart, so much so that only one was found to be just. Why was building the ark such a faithful task? You will find in Genesis 2:5-6 that the earth had never received rain before. Noah had never seen rain before, so he was to build this massive ark because of something that does not exist? A mist that came up from the ground had only watered the plant life. For Noah to start building an ark because it was going to rain would have looked absurd. He would not have been able to give anyone a just reason they would accept for building the ark. You can also see from Genesis 5:32 and 7:6 that it took Noah and his sons nearly 100 years to build this ark. There was sure to have been some scoffing and heckling over this ark while Noah was building it. How did Noah’s faith impact his family? Noah did not wait until the rain came to build the ark. He worked on it and included his sons in the work for years, but one day their father’s faith was proven by the act of God sending the rain. Noah did not give up, he kept his faith. Can you imagine what the conversations were like after the rain came, and the flood covered everything? Read Matthew 24:36-39 Just as in the days of Noah, so it will be before the coming of Jesus. The world was full of indifferences, the world was full of immorality. The world was full of ignorance. We know from God’s word that the world will not be covered in a flood again, but we know there is coming a greater judgment. This world will be no more one day. That day will come on us as a thief in the night and many will not be prepared. We must be doing all we can to make sure our family is ready as well.
What does your faith look like in your family?
