Nancy Pelosi and her rich friends and Dems in Congress have been trying to get Trump out of office since before he got in office. First Obama gate, then Russia hoax, then Ukraine phone call first impeachment now the second impeachment, which is a sham of a trial, the Chief Justice John Roberts wouldn’t preside because he knows you don’t impeach somebody who is out of office. If you could do that the Dems would be impeaching anybody that wanted to run against them before the election. They know they can’t beat Donald Trump at the ballot box so they are trying to do whatever they can to keep him from running again. As for Jody Hice, I see in the paper last week our lawyer friend, the Esquire, is alleging Jody is telling lies. Rep. Hice is only reflecting what his constitutes feel, over 70 percent of the county voted for him and over 75 million more people for Donald Trump.
We may be deployable but our vote counts, and we think the election was stolen. Just look at what is going on in Arizona and Pennsylvania and tell me everything is on the up and up. About the 20 million doses missing. The preacher is probably right; Joe probably gave them to Hunter, his son to sell to their rich friends. I always thought preachers were to love everybody and be forgiving, but I don’t believe he feels that way about a certain group of people.
Johnny Youngblood,
Madison
