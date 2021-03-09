Most schools and teachers always face a nagging problem – not enough funding to provide the programs and materials they need to enhance instructional programs for their students.

Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) has found a way to help with its School EmPOWERment Grant program. The cooperative recently delivered checks totaling $290,065 to public and private schools all across its 10-county service area.

The money comes from unclaimed refunds. After exhausting all attempts to find the rightful owners, Georgia law allows the money to be used for education and other community improvements.

This year’s grants bring the all-time total awarded to almost $1.7 million. There were 67 grants, averaging $4,329 each, awarded to 53 different schools in the region.

Morgan County Schools received the following:

Morgan County Elementary

Katherine Edwards, Stop Summer Slide! – $1,000 

Morgan County High

Alec Johnson, Starry Night at MCHS – $3,060

Benjamin Coody, Tiny Home Project – $5,000

Morgan County Middle

Kathleen Bryant, Advancing Technical Theater Proficiencies – $1,500

Morgan County Primary

Jennifer Haynes, Clean and Clear Eyes – $717

Walton EMC is a customer-owned power company that serves accounts over its 10-county service area between Atlanta and Athens. Its primary focus is providing exceptional service to its 133,000 residential, commercial and industrial customer-owner accounts while also caring for the area’s communities. Learn more at waltonemc.com.

