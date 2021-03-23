Last Wednesday, residents and friends of Vitality Living in Madison gathered for a St. Patrick's Day celebration, complete with a costume contest, games, Irish coffee, green beer, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and all the fixings. Mary Jo Johnson, Executive Director, said she was excited to be able to host social events safely once again in the community's clubhouse and is looking forward to many more in the coming months. The community will host an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, beginning at 10 a.m. at the campus' new dog park. For more information, visit myvitalityliving.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.