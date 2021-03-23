Last Wednesday, residents and friends of Vitality Living in Madison gathered for a St. Patrick's Day celebration, complete with a costume contest, games, Irish coffee, green beer, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and all the fixings. Mary Jo Johnson, Executive Director, said she was excited to be able to host social events safely once again in the community's clubhouse and is looking forward to many more in the coming months. The community will host an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, beginning at 10 a.m. at the campus' new dog park. For more information, visit myvitalityliving.com.
Vitality Living celebrates St. Patrick's Day
- Leslie Reeves
