After conducting a survey among parents, the Morgan County School System has decided to continue a virtual learning option for students next year.
As the future remains uncertain in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, school leaders have decided to continue a revamped version of the virtual learning option for older students, beginning in fourth grade.
“We will have a full-time digital learning option for some students next year,” said Susan Tolbert, assistant superintendent to the Morgan County Board of Education (BOE) on Monday night.
According to Tolbert, fourth-graders through 12th-graders will be offered the opportunity to learn virtually during the 2021-2022 school year, but younger students will be required to take in-person classes.
“We know our younger students need that face-to-face component,” said Tolbert. “We have seen how important that is for them.”
Tolbert said younger students do not learn as well through a screen and often lack the technological skills to participate adequately in class activities and assignments.
Elementary and Middle school students who choose the virtual learning option will have to log-in at specific times and follow a more structured schedule.
High School students who opt for the virtual learning program will have more flexibility than younger grades, and will have more opportunity to work independently on their own time.
“It needs to be more independent for them since so many of our students work to help their families,” said Tolbert.
Tolbert also said there will be some changes in how teachers conduct virtual learning for students.
“We know teachers have had to balance their in-person classes with virtual learning and we are working on some new training for that,” said Tolbert.
According to Tolbert, a little more than 30 percent of parent respondents expressed interest in continuing the virtual learning program should the coronavirus continue to be a critical concern. About 20 percent expressed interest in the program even if the coronavirus spread is down significantly and not as big of a concern next year.
“We thought there was enough interest to warrant continuing it,” said Tolbert.
Tolbert said the school system's website will have more details on next year’s virtual learning program in coming weeks. To find out more information, visit: www.morgan.k12.ga.us.
