Three Morgan County High School (MCHS) students have achieved the top tier of academic excellence, earning the coveted titles of Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
This year, MCHS Senior Simon LeClair is the Class of 2021’s Valedictorian and both Taylor Frederick and Noah Brown tied for the title of Salutatorian.
MCHS Principal Dr. Miki Edwards noted that the three students are not just intelligent, but committed to the school community.
“The students are very impressive, not just because of their academic achievements, but also in their heavy involvement as students here at MCHS,” said Dr. Edwards. “They contributed to our school as participants in athletics, National Honor Society, student organizations and being positive student body members.”
According to Edwards, Valedictorian Simon LeClair is planning to attend Georgia Tech to study chemical engineering. At MCHS, LeClair excelled in the IB Program, served on the student council, and was a member of the swim team, band, and soccer team.
Salutatorian Noah Brown is also planning on attending Georgia Tech and wants to study computer science. At MCHS, he took AP and Dual Enrollment courses and participated in Work Based Learning. He also played football and golf.
Salutatorian Taylor Frederick has not decided on where to attend college, but plans to study pre-medicine. Frederick took advantage of MCHS’s Biotechnology and Healthcare pathway programs and is currently in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course. She also plays basketball.
“It is a privilege for our faculty and staff to watch them grow here with us. They also each took different journeys while here, fully using the opportunities of International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement courses, Dual Enrollment, and Work Based Learning,” said Dr. Edwards.
Dr. Virgil Cole, superintendent of Morgan County schools, praised the three students for their dedication and perseverance in a particularly difficult school year.
"In such a challenging and unique year, this honor takes on an even more special meaning, especially the resilience and character to persevere at such a high level," said Cole.
