Greetings from The Springs! On Sunday, February 28, 2021, USBC celebrated Men’s Day. The guest speaker was Pastor Willie Williams and he delivered a sermon giving credence to his personal testimony.
In his message, Pastor Williams stated that real men ought to act like men. The young men in the world today need someone to emulate. Unfortunately, some never had the opportunity to see a real man. Moreover, young men need to see something in the men of the church so that they can learn how to be a man.
Pastor Williams’ text came from John 3: 1-7, which describes Jesus witnessing to Nicodemus. “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’”
Men of the church need a plan to go out into the streets to witness to young men. Churchmen should not be afraid to go to the streets for the Lord will take care of you.
Look at this passage from Job 38: 1-7. “Who is this who darkens counsel by words without knowledge? Now prepare yourself like a man; I will question you, and you shall answer Me.” The devil had taken everything from Job and his friends came along to condemn him. Being born again is being born into the family of God as sons and daughters of Him. It was God’s plan from the beginning for us to reign on this earth with Jesus.
Another highlight of the Men’s Day Program was the testimony of strong black men given by Bro. William Baulkman. He spoke of his challenge with COVID-19 and how with prayer, he overcame it. The important thing is that he asked for help. He also stated that sometimes as strong black men, their strength is their weakness. They do not want to ask for help but be strong enough to ask for prayer.
And without further ado, the USBC 2021 Man of the Year is Robert Benford, Jr. Congratulations! Any one around The Springs and related activities will always see Bro. Benford and him serving as Pastor Terrell’s Armor Bearer.
So, let’s talk about Bible Study. As I told you last week, the topic was, “Dreams.” They are thoughts visualized while sleeping. The interpretation of them belongs to God. (He must get the glory). Genesis 40: 6-8 reveals that Joseph had the gift of interpretation and he gave God the glory for it.
For any questions (including interpretation of dreams), James 1: 5 is the key. “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him.” Ask God in faith and the answer will be given to you.
Here is an interesting statement that Pastor Terrell divulged. Often, the only time we are quiet enough to hear God’s voice is while sleeping. Remember, Jesus is in us and desires to speak to us.
Now there are several purposes for God to speak to us in dreams including restraining us and warning us. In Matthew 6:13, we have asked God repeatedly to lead us not into temptation.
A cautionary example is Matthew 2: 7-13 is with Herod and the Wise Men. Herod was a “make-shift” king and he felt threatened by Jesus. He tried to appear good but he had evil in his heart. The Wise Men were warned in a dream not to return to Herod.
Dreams also confirm God’s purpose and will for our lives and families. Go to Genesis 20. Abraham had prejudged a nation thinking they did not have a relationship with God. Here, God came to Abimelech in a dream to warn him that Sarah was a married woman. This king’s entire family and nation would be destroyed if he touched Sarah.
The final purpose of dreams is to give us unrest due to a wrong decision. In Matthew 27: 17-20, Pilate’s wife had a night of unrest because of a decision her husband made. Unrest does not always mean that the dream is from the enemy. Yet, when you have dreams from dark places, the best thing to do is get up and verbally rebuke it.
In closing, be mindful of the message from pastor Williams. One could tell by his passionate talk that he has a burden to witness and win souls for Christ. Jesus is coming back and if the younger generation is lost, it is our fault. Real men ought to act like men; therefore, you must be born again. Glory Be To God!
