Greetings from The Springs! Yellow-Green. That is our world today. Look outside. I told you. Yellow-Green. I need to get a bumper sticker that says “Pollen Life.” However, there is hope that it will all be over in a few weeks. I can’t wait!
On Sunday, USBC celebrated Women’s Day and it was a program fitting for our King. The theme of the morning was the Fruit of the Spirit and all nine characteristics of this was explained. Being Women’s Day, each lady came in their own, unique fashion to express words of encouragement for each attribute.
Speakers for the event were as follows: Clara Thomas-“Joy”; Cheryl Bland-“Peace”; Crystal Ross-“Longsuffering”; T. Adrienne Terrell-“Kindness”; Hazel Terrell-“Goodness”; Jamie Baker-“Faithfulness”; Donna Birney-“Gentleness” and Stella Williams-“Self-Control”. Sharon Kendricks did “Love” and also, she was the program chairwoman.
Ms. Kendricks organized a beautiful program utilizing many of the talented women of the church. In addition to the speakers, Elaine Atkinson, Layla Veasley, Trinity Sanders and Nicosia Boswell gave Scripture readings.
The USBC Woman of the Year is Margaret Clements. It was so appropriate that her daughter, Minister Toni, presented the award to her. She tearfully accepted the award as we all reflected on her departed husband, the late Deacon John Clements. Congratulations, Mother Margaret, as she is affectionately called. Your kindness is known to many throughout our community, and especially to me.
Let me also share with you that after the morning program, Ms. Kendricks had gifts earmarked for each participant and for those in the congregation. I thought that this was such a nice gesture and it was appreciated.
Now let me tell about Wednesday Bible Study. The class topic was, “The Word and The Spirit.” The major points on this subject are that the main way God speaks to us is through the Bible (God’s Word) and the main way He leads us is by His Spirit.
There are also times when reality reveals or confirms what God is saying. The example of this is found in Luke 2: 15-20. Here, we see that Mary receives confirmation about the birth of Jesus.
Shifting to the Gifts, God has given all of us a gift. It lays dormant until it is time for us to move forward with it or until the man of God reveals it to us. It is in you and all that you have to do is activate it by faith.
Next, Pastor Terrell wanted to touch on the topic of forgiveness using Matthew 18: 21-35. When we look at ourselves and all of our mistakes, God has forgiven us of these things. Yet, it is wrong when we do not forgive our fellow man. Verse 34 is key. “And his master was angry, and delivered him to the torturers until he should pay all that was due to him.” Like this man, the one that will not forgive will be tormented by that same unforgiveness until he forgives.
Pastor Terrell is still in the process of answering the list of questions we gave to him. One that he answered during class was what does being led into green pastures mean. His response was that the only true satisfaction we will ever have is when we truly trust the Lord to lead us. The godly man enjoys his little much more that the wicked enjoys his much. Another way to say it is that the godly man that may have a little enjoys it more than the wicked enjoys his abundance. This is because God give us contentment.
Peace and contentment only comes from God. The consolation of the Holy Spirit is the still waters. The Shepherd had to lead you in that path; that is the only way you can find it. “Now godliness with contentment is great gain.” —1 Timothy 6:6. We Christians have everything that we need.
To close out the class, Pastor Terrell answered another one of our questions. He explained the meaning of Isaiah 42: 1-3. God will not expose you. He knows all about you. You can pray to God in secret and no one else will ever know.
Moreover, God is nearest to the brokenhearted. He is not going to put more pressure on you to break you. He is God of another chance. Although your flame any be just about to go out, He will ignite it again. Tune in next week for more.
Thought for the week: Pastor Terrell stated that Faith is whatever you can believe God for. Until next time…Glory Be To God!
