Greetings from The Springs! Welcome to February, the best month of all. Perhaps I say this because it is my birthday month. I will be turning the big 5-3. Whoa…I don’t even feel 23. Forever young at heart. The big day is the 27th, so don’t forget my gift!
There is another important day this month at USBC. Men’s Day is Sunday, Feb. 28.
On a more serious note, The Springs sends our deepest condolences to the family of our own Bro. Richard Fisher who passed last week. He was an active member of USBC and devoted to the Lord. To his wife Toni, RJ, Hannah and the rest of the family, we are here for you during your time of bereavement and beyond. Bro Fisher left behind cherished memories and a grand legacy of faith.
Wednesday Bible Study dealt with, “Wisdom over Worry.” The text for the evening came from Proverbs 3: 1-6. This chapter is like a training session that a father would use with his son. All of the passages are filled with commands and promises.
The writer begins telling us to get into the Word of God and trust it. The command is to read the Word and memorize it. The promise is that you will live a long time with satisfaction. Today, many people are not in the Word of God and have anxiety.
The next passage warns us not to let mercy and truth forsake us. Always be tenderhearted and kind to all. This is Seedtime and Harvest. If you want people to be kind to you, be kind to them. You will reap what you sow. In Christianity, God places you in a situation and takes you by the hand through the valley. Christians have had many valley situations and we know that God will get us out of them.
In verse five, there are three commands followed by a promise. We are to trust in the Lord with all our hearts, lean not to our own understanding and use every available resource to find out the truth. Let me break it down.
In John 1:9, we see that Jesus was the Light and has always been the Light. If we trust in Him, it will work out in our favor. It should be obvious that we cannot trust what we have not read and studied, therefore read the Word. Those right now who are anxious cannot trust in God because they have not read the Word.
It is best that we do not think on our situations too much and try to fix them ourselves. Over thinking, it leads to worry and anxiety. Trust God to work it out for you.
Tips for finding out the truth are to read the Word, ask your pastor and seek wise counsel. Too many church folk are worried and stressed. Many are on edge about this pandemic. We have to know beyond any doubt that God will take care of us. The ultimate lesson for the evening is that we will not worry about what is happening in our lives.
Our most recent christening was for Little Miss Jiya Janae Hill. Her parents are Naghi Hill and Jada Watts. Elaine Atkinson and Michelle Maddox are grandmother and great-grandmother, respectively. It is always a glorious day when we dedicate a child back to the Lord.
On Sunday, Feb. 7, Pastor Robert L. Terrell, Jr. was back in the pulpit bringing the Word. His sermon took the last Bible Study message to the next level. His main text came from Mark 5:25-34, which is about the woman with the issue of blood.
We must know that Jesus was there in the beginning. John 1:1—“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” This woman’s faith connected with The Word. Her life changed. If we connect with Him, our issues will change.
“For she said, ‘If only I may touch His clothes, I shall be made well.” Okay, so Jesus is not here physically with us today but we have His Word. Trust Him.
In verse 29, we see that something on the inside had changed for this woman. Today we may call it something else. She said that she was finished with this devilish thing. We need to declare the same.
Jesus knew as soon as she touched Him who it was, although He asked the question, “Who touched My clothes.” It was a touch of faith that brought virtue out of His body. He asked the question for her to tell her testimony to the crowd. Our issues did not happen because we did not have enough faith. God is bigger than your issue.
