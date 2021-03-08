Greetings from The Springs! One of the main things that I missed last year was the Annual Revival at USBC. Well, Revival is here. It was not planned, or at least, not by us, if you can read between the lines. Yet, it is here. Just a little teaser for later.
After a magnificent Men’s Day in February, March marks Women’s Day at USBC. The program is set for Sunday, March 28, 2021. Several ladies of the church have been asked to speak on the Fruit of the Spirit and I will be speaking on that day. Can you guess which “flavor”?
Wednesday Bible Study continued the series on “Dreams.” Pastor Terrell answered what is meant in Joel 2: 28-32. “…I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh; your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions. And also on My menservants and on My maidservants I will pour out My Spirit in those days…”
The Spirit equally will fall on all of us the same, young or old, male or female. Now this does not transgress or nullify an earlier Law of the Word. Genesis 3: 16—“… I will greatly multiply your sorrow and your conception; in pain you shall bring forth children; your desire shall be for your husband, and he shall rule over you.” Yes, man is in charge but God is in charge of him. Remember, the curse on the woman is because the enemy deceived her. Adam was never deceived; however he went along with what Eve said.” (See I Timothy 2:14)
So, how do we understand our dreams? We do so by the Word of Knowledge given to us by God. This is a gift. We can ask God for any of the gifts. (See 1 Corinthians-Entire Chapter). The understanding is given so that it profits all. We receive the gift(s) by faith and prayer.
Now earlier I mentioned Revival. That is what manifested itself on Sunday, March 7, 2021 with a sermon given by guest speaker, Pastor Frankie Williams. His anointed sermon was fueled with power from On High.
His opening text came from 1 Samuel 17:44-46, which describes David’s encounter with the giant. He was not king yet but by faith, he declared to the Philistine, “You come to me with a sword, with a spear, and with a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied.” We in the Body of Christ have not realized who we are. When we come into the realization of who we are and Whose we are, then we can walk in the power left for us.
Next, Pastor Williams led us to Isaiah 43: 1-4 to show us what the Lord has done. We belong to the Most High God. We are somebody. No matter how low we may fall, do not let the enemy tell us that we are no good. “I have called you by your name; you are Mine.” We cannot walk in our authority until we realize who we are.
Moreover, trials and tribulations will come to us but we are precious in His sight. It does not matter what others think about you. Don’t lose sleep over that. God says that He loves us and that is what matters.
With all that said, what will we do with that authority? Pastor Williams stated that we will the head and not the tail; we will be above and not beneath. As believers, we have to declare who we are in Christ. We cannot wait until we are in the church house to get Jesus. We have to get happy in our own homes. Refuse to be bound up outside the church. Declare what The Word says in our homes and start today. Yes, we all have stumped our toes in life. What matters is how we handle those issues.
In closing, Pastor Williams told us to walk in confidence. Don’t do it because it sounds good but do it because we believe it. Luke 10: 19, 20 states, “Behold, I give you the authority to trample on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall by any means hurt you. Nevertheless do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rather rejoice because your names are written in heaven.” Great sermon!
Thought for the week: Minister Toni said, “If you are serious about God, you will do what you need to do.” How true!
Revival is here! Pray that it continues as you operate in the authority given to you by the Lord! Glory Be To God!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.