Greeting from The Springs! Wednesday Bible Study centered on Spiritual Gifts. These Gifts are given by God for the accomplishment of His purpose in the world and for the edification of the church, which is the Body of Christ.
There are some things to remember concerning Spiritual Gifts. Every believer has been given Spiritual Gifts. In addition, the Gifts belong to God. They are given to the believer to use for the glory of God.
I Peter 4: 10, 11 tells us that we are to be good stewards when using our Gifts. They belong to God and it is all about Him.
Remember that we have been studying dreams and understanding them. The interpretation of dreams comes by the Gift of the Word of Knowledge. Every believer must discover his or her service contribution with his or her gift(s).
God does His work through us by His Spirit. Once we realize that the battle is not ours but it is God’s work, we may ask, how big our God is. He is large enough to handle our greatest challenges. There is a flip side to this, too. God is small enough to have compassion on each of us. When we realize our gift, we must use it to service the church.
For additional clarification on Spiritual Gifts, read, 1 Corinthians 12;7, 31; 1 Corinthians 14:1 and Matthew 7: 7-12.
Yes, yes, yes! Pastor Robert L. Terrell, Jr. was back in the pulpit and on fire Sunday, March 21. Seems like a little R &R was good for him. Last week, he and Minister Toni celebrated 24 years of wedded bliss. Boy are we glad that he came back with a message like this.
His text came from Romans 2: 26-28. “Likewise the Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for as we ought, but the Spirit Himself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. Now He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He makes intercession for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that all things work together for the good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” This passage reveals an order in which God works things out in our lives.
First, the Spirit has to move. This divine order goes back to Genesis 1:1-3. “The earth was without form and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters.” Whatever your weaknesses are, or whatever you are going through, they are already being worked out for your good.
Next, the Word was spoken. The Bible also tells us that Jesus is on the right hand of God interceding on our behalf. Psalm 110 1: 1, 2—“The Lord said to my Lord, ‘Sit at My right hand till I make Your enemies Your footstool.’” Likewise, in the text mentioned above from Romans, God is working here. Jesus is sitting on the right hand of the Father making intercession for the saints. Wherever we see Jesus in the middle of God and the Spirit, He is working it out for us.
The final step is that God works it all out for good in our lives. It does not matter what the circumstance may look like. Keep in mind that the enemy is the master of deception, but God is in control. Although it may look dark right now, call for Jesus to work it out in your life.
Pastor Terrell concluded with this. Maybe it looked like all hope was gone and that disaster was all around you. Yet, God the Father told Jesus to sit down and let Him handle it. God was making all things work together for our good. Those things you have been going through are working to make you a giant Christian. Yes, He is making our enemies our footstool so that we can step up and reach the next level.
Great message. During this time of the pandemic, more than a vaccine, we needed this shot of hope.
By the way, on Sunday, Mother Gloria Brown’s family attended to worship with us and celebrate her birthday. Happy Birthday Mother Brown and many more to come.
Thought for the week: Pastor Terrell stated that there is never a case for any believer to cope with an issue on his or her own. Jesus is never a fair weather friend. Seek the Lord and pray knowing that God is working it out. Glory Be To God!
