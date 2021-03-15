Greetings from The Springs! It’s here. The pollen. My eyes and skin itch. My nose is sprinting. I’m not a happy camper right now but I am thankful for the covenant God made with Noah. “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer, and day and night shall not cease.” I use this scripture often because of what the rainbow truly represents. As long as we can see it, the rainbow means God will never again curse the ground for man’s sake. And you thought it represented something else?
Last Wednesday was Prayer and Testimony at USBC. What an encouragement to hear all the testimonies of the goodness of God in the land of the living. In addition, all prayer requests are lifted up to the Lord. From the comments made, it is easy to see how God is blessing many people. Yes, even during this pandemic.
This service is held on the Wednesday leading up to the second Sunday of each month. Class resumes this week.
Sunday, March 14, 2021, Pastor Robert Terrell was on a hiatus, but we still received a soul- stirring message from the Lord. Pulpit speaker for the morning was Pastor Derrick Worrell of 1st Saint Paul Baptist Church, Apalachee. Joining him were his wife, Wintress, their choir and other members of his congregation. Let me tell you that their choir was great and it was wonderful to see them all.
His sermon came from Acts 28, where Paul was a witness on Malta. Most of us know that Paul was shipwrecked here but there is much more to the story. He was an example to us to keep moving forward in the Lord. People are watching us.
Paul had an assignment. He was an apostle that started churches. The enemy was trying to stop him from completing the charge given to him in Chapter 9. In chapter 28, he suffered many things. However, these struggles were to make him spiritually mature.
Before this passage begins, Paul and his shipmates survived the shipwreck. Some of the men survived by swimming to shore. Others survived by holding in to the broken pieces of the ship. Likewise, many of us survived this pandemic by doing the same. They hooked onto the broken pieces and made it through to “shore.” Many of those watching you did not believe that you would make it through while this atrocious virus has wreaked havoc on your live. But you did. Let them keep watching you.
Paul started on this island by being a servant. He picked up sticks to help stoke the fire. Yet, when he did this, a viper bit and latched on to his hand. “So when the natives saw the creature hanging from his hand, they said to one another, ‘No doubt this man is a murderer, whom, though he has escaped the sea, yet justice does not allow to live.’”
Pastor Worrell stated that when you are on fire for the Lord, the enemy comes. There are people around us that want to push poison in us or squeeze the Word out of us. We have to get them off us.
They are looking. The natives thought that Paul was going to die. He lived through the shipwreck. He endured the viper.
Now for us. We survived the illness. People talked about us but we carried on. We made it through the pandemic. God made the way for us. What should have taken us out did not. They were watching, but we made it.
Later in this chapter, Paul used his hands to heal a man. How interesting is it that the enemy chose to attack the same thing was used to heal this man. (They were watching because once Paul healed this man, “the rest of those on the island who had diseases also come and were healed).
Paul changed the entire atmosphere on that island. When he showed up, God showed up too. The same goes for us. Just tell the enemy to keep watching.
Pastor Worrell came back home to us and set us on fire. I told you last week that revival was here. Yes, it continues.
Thought for the week: Minister Worrell said don’t take your training in the Lord for granted. You’ll never know when you will need to use it.
They have been watching you for a long time. This past year was a struggle for many and they thought that you were not going to make it, but God had His hands on you. They do not like you, be they are looking at everything you do. Keep moving forward. They do not have to believe, just keep watching. Glory Be To God!
