Greetings from The Springs! I was speaking with my friend the other day and she said that the hardest thing about all the deaths occurring is that many of them are so close to us. Perhaps it is because of the pandemic. Nonetheless, God is in total control.
At USBC, Mother Taylor’s son, Roger Walker, Sr. passed along with Mother Rebecca Hubbard’s Sister, Louise Sanford. Both funerals were last Sunday and The Springs mourns their passing along with their families. Also, don’t forget that Bro. Richard Fisher’s Memorial Service is this Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m.
Next week is Men’s Day at USBC. Guest speaker is Pastor Willie Williams.
Wednesday Bible Study: “Bible Prophecies Being Fulfilled” As you may remember, Pastor Robert L. Terrell, Jr. has been answering our questions during Bible Study. The question for this week was why there is a falling away from the church especially with young people. The simple answer is that we are in the last days and these events are fulfilling the prophecy. The texts use for the class were the 1 Timothy 4 (Entire Chapter), 2 Timothy 3(Entire Chapter) and 2 Timothy 4: 1-5.
Scripture says, “Now the Spirit expressly says that in the later times some will depart from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons, speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience seared with a hot iron.” Pastor Terrell explained them as “Hell-Bent” with tongues to do wrong. Paul testifies that the Lord delivered him from many persecutions that he endured and that the Lord will do the same for Timothy, and subsequently, for us too. We just need to stay the course.
“But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: for men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents…Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season.” Indeed, we are to preach the Word. Rebuke those that fall away but do it with love and compassion. The falling away from the church is sign of the times, yet we will not give them up to the enemy.
Next week we will study “Dreams.” Review Genesis 40: 6-23 in preparation for the class.
I have to tell you that our students are continuing to excel. Let me brag on them a bit. Linton Goss has all A’s and has an internship in Cyber Security. Treasure McClendon was selected to participate in the Barbizon-modeling program. Chase Veasley made the A/B Honor Roll. Bobby Harden made all A’s. High School Senior, Unique Hubbard, was accepted into Georgia Southern University. Jared Sanders placed 1st in Dairy Production and 1st in his proficiencies in the North Region with the MCHS FFA. KeAndre Williams made the Dean’s List at Georgia Tech. Jared Sumner will graduate with a degree in Engineering. Autumn Woodard will be graduating in May with a Biology degree. Alec Woodard is in his sophomore year majoring in Business and is known as one of the best defenders in Basketball in the Ohio Valley Conference. Awesome job!
So, get your Bibles out and turn to 1 Corinthians 12: 7-9. This was the text for Pastor Terrell on Sunday, Feb. 21. This passage tells of the “Thorn in the Flesh” that Paul received.
There are times in our lives where an irritant comes. It seems like every time we turn around, the enemy shows up. This is that thorn in the flesh when God allows the enemy to be a messenger. This problem is irritating to us and we want to give it back.
“And lest I should be exalted above measure by the abundance of the revelations, a thorn in the flesh was given to me, a messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I be exalted above measure.” Paul states that it was given to him and he asked the Lord three times to take it from him.
When this happens to us, we ask did I get off course. Did I go to the left? Did I go to the right? That is not the case. These thorns are not good but they help our lives. God allows the aggravations or hindrances to remind us not to get puffed up or ahead of ourselves. The message came for the enemy but what he meant for out bad, God turns it around for our good.
God says that in our weaknesses, He becomes strong for us. That thorn in the flesh is just an unwanted gift that we could not return. Glory Be To God!
