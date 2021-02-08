Within the span of less than one hour, two violent high speed chases ended in Morgan County, Saturday, Feb. 6, with one suspect shot three times by police.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) a vehicle driven by Aaron Lamont Jenkins, 19, S.C., was fleeing a Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy for speeding at 11:49 a.m. The chase, the GBI said, continued into Morgan County on Interstate 20 westbound where a Georgia State Patrol trooper engaged in the chase. At approximately 12:10 p.m. the trooper used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver that caused Jenkins’ vehicle to wreck.
GBI reports state that both the Greene County deputy and Georgia State Patrol trooper told Jenkins to show his hands and he allegedly refused. The GBI said Jenkins then fired a shot and was then shot by the deputy and trooper. Jenkins was shot three times and transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens for treatment and was reportedly in stable condition. According to Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley, Jenkins was scheduled to be returned for booking into the Morgan County Detention Center on Monday, Feb. 8. Jenkins is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and felony obstruction.
Neither officer was injured in the incident.
Thirty minutes earlier, a 2003 Lincoln Town Car driven by Grady Marshall Anderson, 33, Forsyth, suffered a violent crash near the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Brownwood Road. According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Deputy Justin Davis came in contact with the Town Car that had reportedly fled from Walton County deputies after the Town Car had struck a Walton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Walton County called off the chase on Prospect Road after the Town Car entered Morgan County traveling in excess of 100 mph. Davis observed the vehicle on Bostwick Highway traveling toward Madison near Head Road.
Davis turned and attempted to stop the vehicle and the Town Car fled into downtown Madison, south on Main Street and then past the former Morgan County Hospital. During the chase, he repeatedly passed vehicles in the center turning lane in Madison and on curves near Pennington Industries. Past the A.E. Carter Funeral Home, the Town Car attempted to pass a white pickup truck hauling a trailer, however, the pickup attempted to make a left hand turn into a driveway and the Town Car struck the truck. The Town Car then traveled off the road and flipped several times before coming to rest near Brownwood Road.
Morgan County reports state that Anderson fled from the vehicle on foot but was stopped by Madison Police Department Officer Tyler Finch and Georgia State Patrol Trooper Clark. Anderson was also transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for evaluation and treatment and then transported to the Morgan County Detention Center were he was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no passing zone and improper use of the center lane.
