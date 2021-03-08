(Author’s note: With turkey season around the corner I thought it might be appropriate to send this along so you guys could avoid a pitfall or two.)
I’ve got to get this off my chest. I am a poor turkey hunter. No good at all. Fact is, calling me a terrible turkey hunter is an enormous understatement. I just never got into it because spring time fishing was always on my mind. It didn’t make sense or have any great appeal to me to sit in the woods mocking the mating calls of gobblers. As a result, my skills in that area are virtually zero.
That said I have killed a turkey. Did it on my first and only trip and brought him down with relative ease. A veteran hunter talked me out of fishing and into going with him one day. We hit the woods and settled in. He sounded his call the first time and I jumped more than a little at the blast of sound in the quiet woods. He continued a few more minutes and here the big old boy came. Strutting his stuff. It wasn’t the first time nor will it be the last that the male species got himself in big trouble while trying to show off for the girls.
Anyway, he conveniently came right in, I rolled him and it was over. Yeah right. The adventure was just beginning for me. This was now my turkey to take home and clean. Laura would get a nice surprise to find out we had fresh meat for the table that was free. She’s always looking for bargains and I reasoned she would be proud of my efforts.
Got home and it dawned on me that I had no inkling about how to transform this thing from feathers to edible meat. Where should I start? Should the head, feet, feathers or beard come off first? I finally decided to de-feather the rascal and so I began the plucking process only to find out he had a blue million feathers and they were not easily removed. I decided to boil him in order to make the feathers easier to remove. The common sense side of my intellect however failed to kick in and I found myself boiling a whole gobbler – in Laura’s kitchen. Stuffed his butt into the biggest pot we owned and fired up the heat. Should have thought that one through a little better.
After a thorough boiling, out he came and I proceeded to get after those feathers again. It still wasn’t going like I wanted it to as I pulled, cut and gouged away at the stubborn quills. By the time I finished butchering the poor bird he looked like he had been through the Battle of the Bulge instead of a single shotgun blast to the head.
It was just about then that the edge of panic commenced. I began to regret my choice of cleaning location. This sucker was going to get me into more hot water than I had put him in. An anxious glance at the clock told me that the wife would soon be home and there were feathers and bloody spatters scattered across the kitchen, plus a peculiar odor that smelled worse than a dirty goat. With no end to the process in the foreseeable future, I had to make a decision. The deadline loomed.
I knew now that there would be no free turkey dinner. No nice white breast meat for the oven or fryer. The object of the exercise had now drastically changed from cleaning a turkey to cleaning the kitchen and it was an unholy mess. I contemplated calling the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for guidance such was the carnage but there was no time.
I started with the most obvious part, the feathers. Got every one of them up and even got the ones that had floated behind various appliances. Not a single one left anywhere. I broke out the mop, sprayed air freshener and threw the turkey remains in some high bushes. Finally the kitchen was clean and just in the nick of time. Laura pulled into the driveway. I knew deep in my heart I couldn’t pull this ruse off on her.
First thing she said was, “What’s that smell?” and I quaked in my boots. When she walked into the kitchen she said, “What’s all this mess in here?” and my answer to both questions was “I dunno." Then she screamed. Somehow I forgot to sanitize the boiling pot and it was in a disgusting state of bloody, feathery non-cleanliness. Of course the feathers hit the fan after that and for several hours I was fully engaged in a meticulous cleaning that the EPA would have approved of.
I’m sticking with fishing from now on.
(E-mail your turkey cleaning advice to dar8589@bellsouth.net)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.