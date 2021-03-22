Morgan County Sgt. Charles Gillis conducted a routine traffic stop last Sunday that let to the arrest of a man wanted for nationwide extradition from Washington County, Minn.
According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Sgt. Gills stopped a 2009 Dodge 1500 on Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 120 at approximately 11 a.m. Sgt. Gillis alleged that the truck had been going 94 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Consequent to the stop, Sgt. Gillis learned that Desmond Eugene Green, 33, Shadydale, Minn. was also not licensed to drive. Gillis also learned that Green had an outstanding warrant against him for simple assault, strangulation, domestic assault and threats out of Washington, Minn.
Green was immediately detained with handcuffs, reports state, and transported to the Morgan County Detention Center were he still awaits extradition to Minnesota.
