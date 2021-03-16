In the span of approximately seven hours last week, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued 83 traffic violation tickets on Interstate 20.
According to Capt. Dietrich Roland, the traffic safety initiative lasted from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. last Friday, March 12. Roland said four Morgan County deputies and one Georgia State Patrol trooper were staged on the westbound Interstate 20 at Exit 121. One officer manned a laser checking speeds and other deputies executed traffic stops. Roland said violations ranged from speeding to DUI to driving while license suspended.
He said within 30 minutes of establishing the operation, the officer's location was noted on mobile apps designed to alert driver’s to the location of police officers. However, he said, motorists on the interstate continued to speed past the deputies. Tickets were written for speeds ranging from 85 mph to 93 mph. The operation, he said, will continue monthly and is designed “to show awareness in the hope of promoting drivers to drive safely.”
Morgan County Chief Deputy Keith Howard said Morgan County Dispatch is inundated with complaint calls from the interstate with drivers alerting authorities to reckless behavior. Capt. Roland said last Friday some drivers honked and waved at officers in application. Roland said the office plans on holding the initiative on a monthly basis.
