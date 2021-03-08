Last Saturday, the Morgan County High School track and field team competed in the 11th Annual Eagle Invitational at East Jackson High School in Commerce.
On the track for the Lady Dogs, Parker Spain finished fourth with a 13.59 in the 100 meter dash. EllaRyann Cottrell finished in third place in the 800m and fifth in the 1600m. Drew Biersmith finished fifth in the 3200m for the Lady Dogs. In the girls 300m hurdles, Akia Kitchen finished fifth with a 57.02. The 4x200 meter team of Peyten Spain Annabel Moon, Jazmin Proby, and Parker Spain finished fourth with a 1:59.30.
La’Meysia Wade brought back fifth place in the girls long jump with a 14 foot 10.5 inch jump. Jamiah Cox threw for 31 feet in the shot put. That was good enough for third place in the event. Miracle Hunter and Destiny Hunter finished the event in fifth and sixth respectively.
On the track for the boys team, Omar Lizarde Noriega ran a 17.05 in the 100m hurdles to finish in fourth place. Josh Jones was the runner up in 300m hurdles with a 42.43 performance. The boys 4x100m team of Damien Walker, Elijah Reynolds, Jared Gilbert and Kobridgette Lumpkin ran a 44.63 in the finals to bring home the first place finish. The 4x200m ran a 1:37.19 and Reynolds, Gilbert, Lumpkin, and Rodney Stephens finished in first place.
In field sports, Damien Walker had a great day. He finished first in triple jump with a 41 foot 10 inch jump and second place for the high jump with a five foot eight inch jump. William Jeffreys finished fifth in the long jump with a 19 foot 5 inch jump in the finals.
Jacere Cooper led the Dogs in the shot put scoring a 42 foot 3 inch throw to bring home fourth place. Chance Reid had a 109 foot 4 inch throw in discus to earn a fifth place finish.
Overall for the event, the Lady Dogs finished sixth out of 11 teams and the boys closed in fourth. The teams compete again Saturday at Eagles Landing in McDonough.
