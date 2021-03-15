Last Saturday, the Morgan County High School Track and Field team competed in the Chick-fil-a Invitational at Eagles Landing High School in McDonough. Both teams finished in 10th place in an event that had over 20 teams competing.
The girls team had a strong showing in the field events. La’Meysia Wade scored a second place finish in the triple jump with a 33 foot and 1/2 inch jump and fourth place in the long jump with a 15 foot 6.5 inch jump. Peyten Spain jumped to a 10th place finish in the long jump with a 14-03.5 jump. In the shotput, Destiny Smith and Miracle Hunter represented the Dogs well finishing fifth and seventh respectively. Destiny Hunter and Jamaiah Cox closed the day in sixth (91-06) and ninth (82-9.5) in the discus.
On the track, EllaRyann Cotrell finished the 1600m in 10th place with a 6:12:51 and ninth in the 800m with a 2:41.09. The Lady Dogs 4x800m relay team of Peyten Spain, Addie Harper, Ella Ryan Cotrell, and Drew Biersmith used an 11:51.07 to finish fifth. In the 4x100, Alana Foster, Unique Hubbard, Laneysia Wade, and Parker Spain of the 4x100m relay team ran a 52.83 to finish ninth.
For the boys, William Jeffries led the day with a second place, 21-3.5, long jump. Damien Walker finished the long jump in eight place (19-03.5) and tenth place in the triple jump with a 39-00.5. Chance Reid brought home fourth place with a 122-4 throw in the discus. Jacere Cooper threw his way to fourth place with a 44-08.5 in shot put.
On the track, Jack Greenfield’s 17.39 run in the 110m hurdles was enough for an eighth place finish. The boys 4x800 team made up of Elijah Cook, Jack Greenfield, Brandon Lange, and Trey Mapp finished the event in fifth place with a 9:14.24. Elijah Reynolds, Jared Gilbert, Damien Walker, and Kolbridgette Lumpkin finished in tenth place in the 4x100m relay.
The Lady Dogs team finished in tenth place out of 21 teams and the Bulldogs tenth out of 25 teams. The team is back in action Friday night at the 2021 Tiger Invitational at Greene County High School. The field events begin at 4:30 p.m.
