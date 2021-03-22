My thoughts on the governor of New York are different from today's general take. Isn't cupping a pretty girl's face with his hands and asking if he can give her a kiss, normal behavior for a single middle age or elderly male? Isn't it a compliment.. something the girl can enjoy and be happy about? I would!
Well she is smiling and looking him in the eyes and is enjoying it and seems to receive it as a compliment. Are we not to flirt anymore? Are we to be unisex? No longer male and female? There were "ladies" calling the governor when there was talk of his running for president asking if they could be his and the USA's first lady. Is that sexual abuse toward him? If we can no longer have normal flirtation which has always been among us and delighted in, especially in Jane Austin's days, I feel sorry for our children and grands (and myself!).
Another thing that bothers me is that we seem to have our values all mixed up. It is all about who has the most things, who is most popular, who is most powerful, who knows who and this is not right. We will never stop the killings of others and suicides until we get our values straight and teach our children what to value and what not to value. Oscar Wilde said, "We are a society who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing."
Every child needs at least one person believing in them to make it. This was shown to be true in Hillbilly Elegy when the grandmother believed in the young boy with the alcoholic mom and no father at home. He says because of his grandmother protecting him from his mom and telling him he can make it in this outside world and get out of this world of abuse and alcoholism. His grandmother believed in him and this saved him.
Racial problems and again, killings will not be solved until we actually see each other. Blacks do not always see whites and whites do not always see blacks. In fact, they usually do not really see each other. Heck, we do not even see our own children. We give them worlds of things and fill their days with activities but when do we actually see them. When have we asked them what concerns them.. what their thoughts are? When have we last hugged them and told them they are children of God and He loves them. These rather simple things can save a child and control his appetite for more.. which is a thing all us humans need control of. Being human means we always want more. If we begin to see ourselves as nothing but a big appetite we kill others and ourselves. No government programs or church programs or any amount of money or rehabilitation programs can really change that. These children and blacks and whites and Asians and Mexicans and all the people of the world have to be seen. I mean really seen. Our concerns and thoughts really known and cared about means being seen or goes a long way toward being seen. Believing in the good and seeing the good in each other also means being really seen.
Just a few of my thoughts for what they are worth to you. "Because I know you, I am good." Do you know that song?
And I would like to add "because I know and see you, I am good."
