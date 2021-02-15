February is chock full of goings-on. Not only are we celebrating Black History, Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year (welcome Year of the Ox), President’s Day, and my favorite – National Public Sleeping Day - but it is also Bluebird Month in Georgia.
Of course, the question on everyone’s minds (right after they ask when COVID will be over) is when is the best time to put up a bluebird nest box? And the best answer to that is – right now! Male bluebirds are already sporting their vibrant breeding plumage, and bluebird pairs are checking out potential nesting sites. Now is the time to give them what they are looking for.
In Madison/Morgan County, folks have noticed that our bluebird population has exploded in the past few years. Once a rarity, today a bluebird sighting is not particularly extraordinary – even though that stunning flash of blue never ceases to amaze. Thoreau may have captured it best when he said, “...the bluebird carries the sky on his back.”
It’s thanks to our friends and neighbors providing essential habitat every year for these denizens of happiness that many more bluebirds grace our skies. This also means more blues are pairing up for the first time this year and looking for a place to call home. Competition out there is tough. Good natural habitat is becoming scarce due to development and environmental changes to the landscape. Other deep-cavity nesters like house wrens and starlings are more aggressive and tag the best real estate for themselves. This leaves the bluebirds with less-than-ideal natural nesting sites which threaten their chances of successfully producing offspring. Fortunately, a well-located, properly installed nest box is the next best thing to, or even better than, Mother Nature.
That being said, Morgan County is not likely to become the Bluebird Capitol of Georgia (not to mention the US) with the paltry few hundred or so birdhouses spread across the county. Who wants Morgan County to be the weakest link? There are towns out there boasting a thousand or more bluebird houses complete with volunteer bluebird brigades overseeing the monitoring and maintenance of each one. Those folks probably even have uniforms, logos – a secret handshake?
But putting up more nest boxes is only the first step. Birdhouses (nest boxes) need to be put up in such a way that significantly reduces the risk of predation, otherwise it is no better than the sketchy, second rate selection our bluebirds would get in the wild.
I was pretty smug that my nest box setup was predator-proof. I knew that mounting birdhouses on wooden posts or trees was a disaster waiting to happen, but I was sure that the thin ½ inch electrical conduit poles that supported my nest boxes were delicate enough to thwart climbing invaders like cats, raccoons and snakes. I am still pretty sure they are effective against heavier animals like cats and raccoons, but I changed my mind about snakes. Or better put, further research and a personal encounter with a snake changed my mind. That whole story is worthy of a future article but suffice it to say I got more than I bargained for one summer day while out checking nest boxes!
Hoping to avoid any more heart-stopping surprises, this year I will be adding baffles to many of my birdhouse set ups. A baffle is an 8” wide metal cylinder – like a stovepipe or duct pipe – fastened to the pole about 6 inches below the nest box. It wobbles which prevents predators from climbing up to the nest box. Build-it-yourself plans can be found at sialis.org/baffle.htm.
So, how do you get started as a bluebird landlord?
• Get a bluebird-appropriate house – made of unpainted cedar is best, in my opinion. If you must paint, use light, neutral colors and do not paint the inside.
• Bluebirds are deep cavity nesters, so the box should be tall with the entrance toward the top and no perch. Bluebirds don’t use perches but some of their avian predators do – like house wrens - so a perch encourages unwanted attention.
• You should be able to open the nest box – either from the front or side – so you can check the nesting progress and clean out the nesting material when the babies fledge. This is a must. (More about that later.)
• As mentioned, I mount my boxes on ½ inch electrical conduit using brackets attached to the back of the box. And seriously think about adding a baffle.
• Mount the box about five- to six-feet high on the pole and place it in an open area at least 100 feet from thick brush/vegetation. This is critical if you want to attract bluebirds.
• The opening is best faced east or south or somewhere in between. And it’s helpful that it faces a tree or another elevated "landing spot" about 50 feet away so the babies have a target to fly to when they are ready to fly the coop.
• Once you get your nest box up, you can start checking it about once a week beginning in late February. I usually have nests and eggs starting the second week of March.
If you would like more information about getting started with bluebirds or need a refresher, I’ll be hosting a very informal (and brief) bluebird workshop at 2 p.m., Feb. 21, at Hill Park in Madison. I’ll be doing a nest box set-up demonstration and will talk about how to regularly monitor your nesting bluebirds. I’ll also have a few nest box starter kits available for the cost of materials. Everyone is welcome. Social distancing and masks will be required. No exceptions. For questions, email me at bluebirds30650@gmail.com.
