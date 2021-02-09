The savvy panel of investors on ABC’s “Shark Tank” offered a $150,000 deal to Bob Mackey and his business partner Michael Green after the motivated pair pitched their invention on last Friday’s episode.
Mackey, the CEO and President of the Boys & Girls Club of North Central Georgia (BGCNCG), which includes Morgan County, stood before the “Shark Tank” panel of judges to make the case for his invention, the Yono Clip, which is a portable hook designed to hang personal belongings to prevent contact with germs and dirt. The episode aired last Friday, Feb. 5.
Mackey got the idea for the Yono Clip after he almost tripped over a bag at the gym. It was then he thought how useful a portable hook would be to hang bags, purses, bookbags and other belongings in public places. The Yono Clip uses suction technology to create a portable hanger on which items up to 15 pounds can be hung without touching the surrounding surface areas. Mackey and Green learned to use a 3-D printing machine to manufacture their product on their own.
While the entire “Shark Tank” panel, comprised of Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John, praised Mackey’s invention and his work with local youth, only one offered the business duo a deal.
Daymon John offered to invest $150,000 into the business in return for a 30 percent share. Mackey and Green took the deal.
“When Mark Cuban says, ‘This is a brilliant idea,’ and Daymond John says, ‘It's genius,’ at that moment, you're speechless,” said Mackey.
“Thank you, Daymond John and “Shark Tank” for believing in me and Bob. Your support is like a beacon of hope, a lighthouse to others that dreams can come true,” said Green, an educator from Atlanta.
The Yono Clip is currently being sold online for $20 per clip and is available in six colors. Before landing themselves on the hit show “Shark Tank,” Mackey and Green launched a crowdsourcing fundraiser to create and sell their invention in 2020. They raised nearly $10,000 in less than 24 hours. After several attempts and advisory meetings with engineering firms, Mackey and Greene perfected the Yono Clip and applied to pitch their idea to the investors on “Shark Tank.”
Mackey, who has been involved with the Boys & Girls Club for almost 15 years, said he decided to follow his own advice to the youth, which is always to “dream big,” and that “any idea is worth pursuing.”
“The experience was unbelievable. It doesn’t get any better than ‘Shark Tank,’” said Mackey. “It’s the number one business show in America and to end up on it all from an idea I had at the gym, it was just an incredible opportunity.”
According to Mackey, the “Yono Clip is a compact, portable, and inexpensive device designed to keep your possessions–purse, bookbag, gym bag, diaper bag, toiletry bag, shower caddy, towel, jacket, or coat–close by, off the floor, and free from germs and dirt. The Yono Clip maximizes a reversed suction-cup technology’s power by incorporating a proprietary locking system within the unit’s housing. The Yono Clip also features a carabiner clip on the side to attach your personal items.”
In addition to practical functionality to enhance hygiene, Mackey believes the spirit behind his invention is ultimately to help people.
“That’s truly the good thing about it. It helps people,” said Mackey. “That’s what I was born to do, what my business partner was born to do, and that’s what we teach the kids at the Boys & Girls Club, to help people,” said Mackey.
“We create the next generation of service-providers for the community and they, in turn, will make this world a better place. We teach them that dreams can come true and tell our children to find something they love and continue to press forward with it — to do good in the world with the gifts they’ve been given.”
To purchase a Yono Clip, visit yonoclip.com.
