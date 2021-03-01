On these pages I’ve written about the basketball exploits of Pearl Street’s famous Tigers, Morgan County’s state championship teams (both boys and girls) and some of the great players in the history of our county such as Melvin Wade, B. J. Elder and Tookie Brown. These are teams and players who are well known to the basketball fans of our community and will always be central figures in the memories of all those who enjoy the sport.
But I ran across another worthy mention this past week – one that I had no idea existed – and this is a short version of that story.
World War II had ended in early September 1945, just as Madison High School was beginning its fall term. Football had been put on hold for several years during the war but the basketball season would begin late in the year and continue into the first months of 1946.
And what a season it would be.
The Madison Bulldogs, coached by J.C. Ivey (who would also coach the 1947 football team) and Superintendent W.L. Brookshire began the year with no real expectations. Madison’s boys’ teams had never had a great deal of success in round ball (they had never been in a post-season tournament) and there was no reason to think anything would be much different in the coming season but all those thoughts went out the window when the team got off to a blazing start and continued to amaze the local fan base week after week.
The Dogs were members of the 10th Congressional District which, at the time, delineated the teams against whom Madison would play. That would be what we refer to as regions in today’s basketball language. Madison blazed its way through 15 straight wins before falling to Monroe 38-35. After that loss the Bulldogs would regroup and win six more consecutive games to up their record to 21-1.
Then came the 10th District Tournament. The rules of the day allowed for just one team to continue on to the state tournament out of each Congressional District so the pressure was on if the Bulldogs wanted to extend their magical season. They got through the first round easily and wound up in the quarterfinals where they had to face the only team that had beaten them during the year – Monroe’s Hurricanes. Monroe led 12-6 after one quarter and things didn’t look good but the Bulldogs rallied to lead 26-18 at the end of three quarters and went on to a 37-33 victory. That win put them in the District 10 finals.
In the finals, Madison faced off against Hartwell in a game played at Union Point. It was a game that went back and forth all night long and the two teams were tied as the game went into the final minute. With 20 seconds left to play, Bill Jago scored the winning goal and Madison posted a 30-28 win for the District 10 title and their first ever in school history trip to the state basketball tournament. The team was 24-1 at that point.
In 1946, the state basketball tourney was held in Macon on the campus of Mercer University at Porter Gymnasium (no longer standing). The governing body at the time was the GIAA (Georgia Interscholastic Athletic Association). There were 10 teams in the tourney and based on their overall record Madison was one of six teams that drew a bye in the first round. Once that initial round was completed, Madison was slated to play Tucker (a DeKalb County school) in the state quarterfinals on March 7, 1946.
That game didn’t end up the way our Bulldogs wanted it to as they fell to Tucker 35-25 to end their fairytale season and finish with a record of 24-2. Tucker won their game in the semifinals and played Rossville for the state title with Rossville winning 42-31 on March 9.
And so, nearly 75 years ago to the day, Madison lost in the state quarterfinals but had one of their best basketball teams of all time and you probably didn’t know it – I had no idea. The starters on that squad were Bill Jago, Billy Morris, Jack Hanes, David Barnette and Myron Pittman. There were 12 team members according to The Madisonian but I was able to find only these names. I know there’s someone out there who may have some more information on other players. If you do, just send me an e-mail and I’ll update those in a later column.
(E-mail comments, questions or information to dar8589@bellsouth.net)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.