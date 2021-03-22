As the GQP dominated legislature continues to cobble together bad ideas into worse legislation (that the majority of Georgians are opposed to), we've got even more excitement: we are finally getting rid of our ineffective GQP Congressman.
Yes, Jody is riding his pony out into the wild world seeking to become our Secretary of State. Since the legislators are currently trying to weaken that office, and considering the poor track record he has in Congress, even when in the majority, it sort of makes as much sense as anything else he does. Bless his heart.
We'll see if his embarrassingly slavish devotion to the former guy in orange makeup will reward him with an endorsement? Will he get a high five from his colleague "EmptyG" from the northwest Quadrant of Qwazy, GA?
Will our own ambitious Dave Belton throw his hat in the ring of the yet unknown 2021 version of Georgia's 10th Congressional District?
Will the failed candidacy of Paul Broun resurrect one more time, and will that raise his quick "retirement" to dodge the ethics probe of his finances in 2015?
And while OCGA 21-2-136 forbids anyone for running for two offices at the same time, Jody might also want to remember OCGA 21-2-7 that forbids a "subversive person" from being nominated or elected, in case he's hoping we've all forgotten his bravely deleted "1776" tweet.
Well, in the spirit of bipartisanship I wish him all the best, and the same success as his congressional predecessor.
Rick Crown,
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.