In modern society, we classify people of different ethnic origins according to “race.” The majority of people in the U.S. and Canada are white, however, the world population is more than 85 percent non-white.
Historically, race is a relatively modern term.
“Contemporary scholars agree that 'race' was a recent invention and that it was essentially a folk idea, not a product of scientific research and discovery. This is not new to anthropologists. Since the 1940s when Ashley Montagu argued against the use of the term 'race' in science, a growing number of scholars in many disciplines have declared that the real meaning of race in American society has to do with social realities, quite distinct from physical variations in the human species. I argue that race was institutionalized beginning in the 16th century as a worldview, a set of culturally created attitudes and beliefs about human group differences.” Smedley, Anthropology Newsletter, November, 1997
As slavery arrived in the U.S., white people were clearly the dominant culture. Economically, they were supreme. The concept of white supremacy relegated Black people to the status of property, to be owned and transferred by sale or through one’s will. Black people were subhuman. This concept found its way into the laws of the nation. Economically, and in virtually every other way, white people, primarily of European descent, were protected as the dominant society.
The concept of white supremacy also found its way into Christian churches, where its influence remains today. According to a 2018 PRRI poll on race in America, “White evangelical Protestants stand out for the extent to which they believe recent killings of black men are isolated incidents. More than seven in ten (71 percent) of white evangelical Protestants say these killings are isolated incidents, a view shared by roughly six in ten white Catholics (63 percent) and white mainline Protestants (59 percent). In contrast, only about four in ten (43 percent) Hispanic Catholics and about one-third of religiously unaffiliated Americans (33 percent) and Hispanic Protestants (32 percent) say these killings are isolated incidents. Just 15 percent of black Protestants identify the recent killings of black men by police as isolated incidents, while more than eight in ten (84 percent) say they are part of a broader pattern.”
The PRRI poll also shows that many Americans feel that they are strangers in their own country. The basis for this feeling is purely racial. Non-whites by the millions have arrived in America over the years. Africans arrived as slaves. Central and South Americans, Puerto Ricans, Chinese and other Asian groups have been “imported” as cheap labor. From the railroads, to the cotton fields, to the onion patches, and the vast vegetable farms of California, immigrants have arrived to perform work that no other Americans were willing to do.
It is ironic that the very industrialists who have profited from cheap imported labor have now become threatened by the very system they created. Millions of these human machines have become citizens. They are smart. They study, they developed businesses. They are doctors, lawyers, teachers, hard-working skilled labor. Mothers and grandmothers worked their fingers to the bone so that their children could have a better way of life than they. What’s worse, they learned to vote. They cherish the American way of life. They pursue life, liberty, and happiness.
The demographics are changing, and the Republican base can’t stand it. They listen to hate speech over the radio and watch it on television. They drink from the cup of fear. Their leaders prey upon those fears in order to stay in power.
Which brings us to Monday, March 8, the day this column was written. It’s the day that the Georgia Senate begins voting on bills to keep these pesky folks away from the polls. Republicans intend to reverse the no-excuse absentee ballot bill that Sonny Perdue pushed through in 2005. Why? Because the Democrats used it. It was supposed to be a Republican bill, and for years it worked. The new absentee ballot bill has a laundry list of reasons required to get an absentee ballot.
Other bills narrow the strike zone. Early voting will be curtailed.
Bills also make it harder to find a polling place.
Last week, Sen. Burt Jones reported with pride the number of restrictions on voting that he has introduced in the name of voter security. This he does despite the fact that every single accusation of voter fraud in Georgia was shown to be false. The Republican Secretary of State investigated every concern brought to his office. Not a single accusation proved to significant. The courts agreed.
We can safely bet that Rep. Dave Belton will rubber-stamp the bills in the Georgia House.
Too many white Christians have abandoned the teachings of their sages and their Savior in favor of a doctrine that not all people are made in the image of God. Some of them were willing to carry “Jesus 2020” flags into the nation’s capital in support of a mob shouting death threats to other human beings.
There is no legislative cure for hatred. It’s time for evangelical preachers to open their eyes and to lead their flock into greener pastures where respect for all humans grows.
